Cadillac Confirms Interest in IndyCar Driver for 2026 F1 Seat
Cadillac has confirmed a keen interest in securing IndyCar driver Colton Herta for its Formula 1 team in 2026. General Motors, in partnership with TWG Global, announced that they will bring the Cadillac brand to the F1 grid, aiming to add a distinctively American presence to the sport alongside Haas. This venture will mark the first new team since 2016 to join the Formula 1 circuit, positioning Cadillac as an expected strong contender in the series.
The partnership between General Motors and TWG Global is set to officially debut in 2026, but its implications are already stirring anticipation among enthusiasts of Formula 1. The Cadillac-branded team aims to be a full works team by the end of the decade, with plans to develop both their cars and the power units within them.
For the initial seasons, however, they will rely on Ferrari to supply both power units and gearboxes. This strong tie will help Cadillac establish its place on the grid as it plans to build its strength quickly.
Colton Herta, currently competing in the NTT IndyCar Series, has emerged as a strong candidate for a spot on the Cadillac team. Herta, the youngest driver to win an IndyCar Series race, has been on Cadillac’s radar from the early stages of this project.
His experience behind the wheel, which includes competing against strong talents such as McLaren's Lando Norris, proves his qualifications for making the leap into Formula 1. As Mario Andretti, a board director of the Cadillac F1 team, put it, "From the beginning of this project, the team always looked at the prospect of Colton Herta to be one of the drivers."
Andretti further praised Herta's capabilities, through Motorsport.com via F1 Technical, stating, "He raced alongside the likes of, just to say one, Lando Norris, who is obviously very prominent now with McLaren. And so, he is from that era, if you will, still, young and vibrant and ready to go."
Besides Herta, Cadillac's driver strategy appears to focus on incorporating American talent along with experienced drivers to form a balanced team. In addition to Herta, other potential drivers for the debut season include drivers like Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Pérez, Mick Schumacher, and Kevin Magnussen. However, Cadillac's emphasis on American representation remains critical to its strategy, with Herta potentially leading this charge.
When asked about the challenge of securing an F1 superlicense at an Indycar media day, he said:
“I guess the answer to that is I didn't even know what the math was to get a superlicense.” He added, "If it happens, it happens, great, and then I'll have a decision to make, if I'm still wanted. If it doesn't happen, then poor me, I'm stuck racing IndyCars." However, displaying a pragmatic perspective, he concluded, "I'll be alright either way."
The entry of Cadillac into Formula 1 isn't just about racing; it's a move to strengthen Formula 1's presence in the United States. Both GM and Cadillac's brand recognition brings innovative technology and a fan base that aligns with Formula 1's expansion goals. The operational setup reflects this approach, with bases planned in Indiana, Charlotte, Michigan, and Silverstone, which showcases a robust global and domestic operational reach.
Cadillac's Formula 1 debut reflects broader industry trends and has garnered support from key stakeholders in the racing world. Figures like Mark Reuss, President of General Motors, expressed enthusiasm for showcasing GM’s engineering and technology performance in F1. Meanwhile, Formula 1 President Stefano Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem have lauded Cadillac's participation as a forward step for the championship.
While the countdown to their debut continues, Cadillac's preparations promise a riveting chapter in Formula 1’s evolution.