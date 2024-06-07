Canadian GP FP1 Results: Lando Norris Goes Fastest After Disrupted Session
Lando Norris put in the fastest time during FP1 of the Canadian Grand Prix weekend. Joining the McLaren driver at the top of the timesheets were Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc who put in the second and third fastest times, respectively.
What happened during the Canadian GP FP1 session?
60 minutes to go: Despite heavy rainfall and hail, Free Practice 1 started on time but the pit lane remained closed meaning the drivers were not able to get out on track.
46 minutes to go: The pit lane is still closed with the safety cars making their way around the circuit to assess the track conditions.
38 minutes to go: GREEN FLAG! The track is open and Lewis Hamilton is the first driver to make his way onto the track.
33 minutes to go: Hamilton reports that the grip is "very low". This comes after the track has been resurfaced. Hamilton has now also been joined on track by Valtteri Bottas, Lando Norris, Zhou Guanyu and Nico Hulkenberg.
28 minutes to go: RED FLAG! Another disruption to the session - Zhou Guanyu hits the wall before coming to a stop on track at Turn 6. Luckily, the Chinese driver is okay but his session is over.
23 minutes to go: GREEN FLAG! The session resumes once again.
5 minutes to go: After some time with the drivers returning to the pits, the drivers head out for their first runs on slick tires now that the track has dried up.
Canadian GP FP1 Results
1. Lando Norris
2. Carlos Sainz
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Lewis Hamilton
5. Max Verstappen
6. Oscar Piastri
7. Pierre Gasly
8. Valtteri Bottas
9. Sergio Perez
10. George Russell
11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. Yuki Tsunoda
13. Kevin Magnussen
14. Nico Hulkenberg
15. Fernando Alonso
16. Logan Sargeant
17. Lance Stroll
18. Zhou Guanyu - No time
19. Jack Doohan - No time
20. Alex Albon - No time