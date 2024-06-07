Canadian GP FP2 Results: Fernando Alonso Tops Timesheets In Rain-Soaked Session
Fernando Alonso topped the timesheets in the second Free Practice session ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix. Joining the Aston Martin driver at the top were George Russell and Lance Stroll who put in the second and third fastest times, respectively.
What happened during the Canadian GP FP2 session?
60 minutes to go: GREEN FLAG! The drivers head out on track on dry tires despite the rain intensifying.
59 minutes to go: Straight away the drivers are reporting that the rain is worsening, questioning when the track will be declared wet so wet tires can be used.
55 minutes: Charles Leclerc is under investigation after going out on the track with wet tires just before the FIA declared it so.
52 minutes to go: Pierre Gasly stays out on soft tires prompting others to join him on the slicks.
43 minutes to go: The wet weather seems to be becoming more of an issue again as Kevin Magnussen slides across the grass at Turns 8 & 9 and Logan Sargeant runs wide at the hairpin.
42 minutes to go: Fernando Alonso becomes frustrated with Charles Leclerc as he says to his Aston Martin team, "Leclerc is the slowest person in the last corner. No mirrors. Typical Ferrari."
34 minutes to go: Max Verstappen has issues as he returns to the pits with a "burning smell" and smoke coming out of the rear of the RB20. The three-time champion quickly exits the car.
25 minutes to go: All drivers have returned to the pits due to the rainfall. It has also now been confirmed that Verstappen will not be continuing with the session as the Red Bull team investigates his RB20.
15 minutes to go: Red Bull confirms that Verstappen's RB20 has encountered an issue with the energy recovery system. They are continuing to investigate.
12 minutes to go: Lando Norris will be investigated after the session for failing to follow the race director's notes after running wide at Turn 14. A change was made ahead of the weekend for drivers returning to the track after running off. They now have to stay to the left of a large orange bollard, however, Norris did not do this on two occasions.
11 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc spins out at the hairpin. He manages to avoid a crash and continues with the session.
Canadian GP FP2 Results
1. Fernando Alonso
2. George Russell
3. Lance Stroll
4. Charles Leclerc
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Kevin Magnussen
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Yuki Tsunoda
9. Alex Albon
10. Sergio Perez
11. Esteban Ocon
12. Logan Sargeant
13. Carlos Sainz
14. Valtteri Bottas
15. Nico Hulkenberg
16. Oscar Piastri
17. Zhou Guanyu
18. Max Verstappen
19. Pierre Gasly
20. Lando Norris