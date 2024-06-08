Canadian GP FP3 Results: Lewis Hamilton Goes Fastest In Final Practice
Lewis Hamilton put in the fastest time during FP3 for the Canadian Grand Prix. Joining the Mercedes driver at the top of the timesheets were Max Verstappen and George Russell who put in the second and third fastest times, respectively.
What happened during the Canadian GP FP3 session?
60 minutes to go: GREEN FLAG! The third and final practice gets underway with a dry circuit for the first time this weekend.
55 minutes to go: Max Verstappen cuts the final chicane, complaining of steering issues: "I don't know why but the whole weekend, the steering has been super weird for me."
54 minutes to go: RED FLAG! For the second time this weekend, Zhou Guanyu has crashed into the wall at the second corner. Thankfully the Chinese driver is okay and out of the car.
49 minutes to go: GREEN FLAG! The session continues now that Guanyu's car is removed from the track and Oscar Piastri is the first out.
44 minutes to go: Alex Albon is the next to run off the circuit. He cuts the Turn 8/9 chicane and comments to the Williams team, "Are we ok with the brakes? Everything feels off. Something feels terrible."
30 minutes to go: At the halfway point, Fernando Alonso tops the timesheets ahead of Daniel Ricciardo and Lance Stroll in second and third, respectively.
26 minutes to go: Charles Leclerc complains to the Ferrari team: "Still lots of pulling, to be honest. And still **** on the brakes."
14 minutes to go: The majority of the cars return to the pits with more soft tire runs expected before the end of the session.
12 minutes to go: Alex Albon hits the 'Wall of Champions'. He manages to avoid a big crash, but he seems to have damaged his steering.
8 minutes to go: More problems from Max Verstappen as he says to Red Bull, "The car is jumping around a lot. Like up and down, especially braking into 1."
5 minutes to go: Alex Albon has been noted by the Race Stewards for potentially driving in an unsafe condition.
2 minutes to go: No further action on Alex Albon's investigation.
1 minute to go: Charles Leclerc claims, "We are extremely slow" to the Ferrari team.
Canadian GP FP3 Results
1. Lewis Hamilton
2. Max Verstappen
3. George Russell
4. Lance Stroll
5. Oscar Piastri
6. Daniel Ricciardo
7. Lando Norris
8. Fernando Alonso
9. Sergio Perez
10. Charles Leclerc
11. Kevin Magnussen
12. Carlos Sainz
13. Valtteri Bottas
14. Logan Sargeant
15. Yuki Tsunoda
16. Pierre Gasly
17. Nico Hulkenberg
18. Alex Albon
19. Esteban Ocon
20. Zhou Guanyu