Canadian GP Qualifying Results: George Russell Takes Pole Position In Montreal
George Russell has secured pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix. Joining the Mercedes driver at the front of the grid tomorrow will be Max Verstappen and Lando Norris who will start the race from second and third position, respectively.
What happened during Canadian GP Qualifying?
Q1
18 minutes to go: All drivers are out on slick tires, however, McLaren is reporting rain at Turns 7 and 8.
9 minutes to go: Lance Stroll clips the 'Wall of Champions' but manages to avoid disrupting the session or too much damage to the Aston Martin AMR24. He is able to continue with the session.
6 minutes to go: Oscar Piastri complains he has been impeded. The Australian driver felt he was held up by Lewis Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda. This has been noted by the Stewards.
2 minutes to go: No further investigation for Lewis Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda.
The huge shock of Q1 is Sergio Perez's elimination. The Mexican driver was seen initially celebrating in the RB20 before realising he had been knocked out in the last moment by Alex Albon.
Out in Q1
1. Sergio Perez
2. Valtteri Bottas
3. Esteban Ocon
4. Nico Hulkenberg
5. Zhou Guanyu
Q2
As Q2 begins, rain begins to fall.
9 minutes to go: Max Verstappen has been noted by the Stewards for failing to follow the Race Director's instructions in the pit lane. This might have something to do with how he joined the queue of drivers at the start of the session.
8 minutes to go: Verstappen claims he was impeded by George Russell, stating, "I bet he did that on purpose."
7 minutes to go: Alex Albon encounters issues in the pit lane as the Williams team had a wheel nut issue leaving the FW45 falling off the jack stands. He is wheeled back into the garage so the team can make sure everything is safe.
2 minutes to go: George Russell has a close call at Turn 4 as he lost control slightly but he manages to avoid colliding with the wall.
Both Ferrari's are knocked out of Q2 in a terrible blow to the Maranello-based squad.
Out in Q2
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Carlos Sainz
3. Logan Sargeant
4. Kevin Magnussen
5. Pierre Gasly
Q3
6 minutes to go: Mercedes becomes the team to beat as George Russell sits in provisional pole with 1:12.000 followed by Lewis Hamilton 0.280 seconds behind.
Interestingly, Verstappen set the exact same time as George Russell, however, as the British driver set the time first he takes pole position.
Canadian GP Qualifying Results
1. George Russell
2. Max Verstappen
3. Lando Norris
4. Oscar Piastri
5. Daniel Ricciardo
6. Fernando Alonso
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Yuki Tsunoda
9. Lance Stroll
10. Alex Albon
11. Charles Leclerc
12. Carlos Sainz
13. Logan Sargeant
14. Kevin Magnussen
15. Pierre Gasly
16. Sergio Perez
17. Valtteri Bottas
18. Esteban Ocon (not including his 5-place grid penalty)
19. Nico Hulkenberg
20. Zhou Guanyu