Canadian GP: When And How To Watch FP1, FP2 And FP3
The Canadian Grand Prix weekend is here! The first two Free Practice sessions will be taking place later today ahead of the third and final practice and Qualifying tomorrow.
As we head into the race weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Max Verstappen is still leading the Drivers' Standings ahead of Charles Leclerc. However, with the Monegasque driver's victory in Monaco, there are now just 31 points between them.
In the Constructors' Championship, Red Bull leads with a 24-point gap to Ferrari in second position. McLaren sits comfortably in third position with 184 points, 88 ahead of Mercedes in fourth.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all three Free Practice sessions for the Canadian Grand Prix weekend:
Friday 7 June
Practice 1:
Local Time: 13:30 - 14:30
London: 18:30 - 19:30
Los Angeles: 10:30 - 11:30
New York: 13:30 - 14:30
Imola: 19:30 - 20:30
Tokyo: 02:30 - 03:30 (Saturday 8 June)
Shanghai: 01:30 - 02:30 (Saturday 8 June)
Practice 2:
Local Time: 17:00 - 18:00
London: 22:00 - 23:00
Los Angeles: 14:00 - 15:00
New York: 17:00 - 18:00
Imola: 23:00 - 00:00
Tokyo: 06:00 - 07:00 (Saturday 8 June)
Shanghai: 05:00 - 06:00 (Saturday 8 June)
Saturday 8 June
Practice 3:
Local Time: 12:30 - 13:30
London: 17:30 - 18:30
Los Angeles: 09:30 - 10:30
New York: 12:30 - 13:30
Imola: 18:30 - 19:30
Tokyo: 01:30 - 02:30 (Sunday 9 June)
Shanghai: 00:30 - 01:30 (Sunday 9 June)
How to Watch the Canadian Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Canadian Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.