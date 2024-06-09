Canadian GP: When And How To Watch The Race
The Canadian Grand Prix will be taking place at the iconic Circuit Gilles Villeneuve later today with George Russell starting from the pole position. Joining the Mercedes driver on the front row is Red Bull's Max Verstappen who will start from second. Closely following behind are Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri who form a McLaren second row.
One of the biggest shocks from Qualifying was Sergio Perez's Q1 elimination leaving the Mexican driver starting the race today from 16th position on the grid. Another shock was the double Ferrari Q2 elimination which will see Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz starting from 11th and 12th, respectively.
Rain disrupted the first two practice sessions of the weekend in Montreal with the threat of rain continuing throughout today.
Here's your ultimate guide to catching all the action during the Canadian Grand Prix:
Sunday 9 June
Race:
Local Time: 14:00
London: 19:00
Los Angeles: 11:00
New York: 14:00
Imola: 20:00
Tokyo: 03:00 (Monday 10 June)
Shanghai: 02:00 (Monday 10 June)
How to Watch the Canadian Grand Prix from Home
For fans watching from the United States, coverage of the Canadian Prix will be available through ESPN. They will be broadcasting the Sky F1 feed, making sure you don’t miss a moment of the action. Additionally, streaming via platforms like fuboTV and F1 TV will be available.
Viewers in the UK can catch all sessions live on Sky Sports F1, or stream through services like NowTV.