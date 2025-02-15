Carlos Sainz Addresses FIA Swearing Controversy Ahead Of F1 Launch
Williams's newest driver Carlos Sainz has voiced his concerns over new language regulations put in place by the FIA just as the Formula 1 season is about to start.
The regulations are intended to control the language used by drivers during races, which has sparked a debate over free expression.
This initiative follows recent penalties for prominent drivers like Max Verstappen in Singapore and Charles Leclerc after the Mexico City GP for language used in their comments. The FIA, under President Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s leadership, is working to create a more family-friendly atmosphere, and this includes strict measures against swearing.
Penalties can range from fines to bans and extend to potentially stopping the broadcast of team radios, even if the language isn't offensive per se.
Speaking about the new swearing ban during the Williams FW47 launch event at Silverstone, Sainz explained:
“My thoughts are that F1 drivers should be controlled enough doing press conferences and media appearances to not swear.
“And I am in favour of us, as a group, making an effort when all the kids are watching us in a press conference or in front of the media to at least have good behaviour and decent vocabulary. I think that’s not very difficult.”
“So do we need fines or do we need to be controlled for that? I don’t know, but I’m in favour of always being well-spoken and well-mannered in front of microphones and in front of media.”
The Grand Prix Drivers Association has been vocal in defending the drivers' rights to be free to express themselves during races. They assert that while professionalism is crucial, a middle ground must be found where venting frustrations does not result in severe penalties.
Sulayem previously stated:
“We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music.
“We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us].
“I know, I was a driver. In the heat of the moment, when you think you are upset because another driver came to you and pushed you…
"When I used to drive in the dust [and something like that happened], I would get upset. But also, we have to be careful with our conduct. We need to be responsible people.
“And now with the technology, everything is going live and everything is going to be recorded. At the end of the day, we have to study that to see: do we minimise what is being said publicly?
“Because imagine you are sitting with your children and watching the race and then someone is saying all of this dirty language.
“I mean, what would your children or grandchildren say? What would you teach them if that is your sport?”
