Carlos Sainz Backs Madrid Track to be 'The Best Circuit in the World'

The 'Madring' circuit for the 2026 Spanish GP in Madrid is here! With 22 turns, a banked curve inspired by Las Ventas, and a 5.4 km layout, it's set to deliver an epic F1 experience. Construction starts soon, and Madrid joins Barcelona on the 2026 F1 calendar.