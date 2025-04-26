Carlos Sainz Backs Madrid Track to be 'The Best Circuit in the World'
Williams driver Carlo Sainz Jr. is excited for a new track coming to his home country of Spain, specifically in his hometown of Madrid, where a brand new street circuit is being constructed.
The track is set to be built soon, aiming for the Spanish Grand Prix in 2026 to take place in Madrid and Barcelona.
The rack is planned to have 22 turns, with a hybrid of street sections and other, more open high-speed corners as well.
"Everything that will be around it, all the concerts and all the activations will help the city a lot," Sainz said at the groundbreaking event in Spain.
"I think we can be the best circuit in the world and the best event of the whole calendar."
"There will be 24 or 25 races, and I honestly think along with Mexico, Miami, Las Vegas that do it very well but sincerely I trust a lot in Madrid and I believe that Madrid can do better."
Construction of the track has been delayed due to bureaucratic reasons, as licenses, permits, and paperwork still need to be finished. However, on April 25, the event organizers said that work is set to start now, hopefully being finished in time for the race in 2026.
The construction of the track is set to cost more than $90 million, with a timeline expected for May 2026.
Sainz serves as an official ambassador for the grand prix, and he also assists with the design of the track, aiming for it to provide on-the-track action as well.
"The drivers have asked me about the circuit, the corners, the layout... I've told them not to worry, that I'm going to try to help as much as possible to make the circuit a good show," Sainz said.
"What I ask of an F1 circuit as a driver is that it has charisma and character, that it has a lot of corners that make it different."
There are circuits like Baku, which has no major corners beyond the castle section, but it has character because of its very long straights, with a lot of overtaking; it's spectacular.
"There is Jeddah, which is all fast corners and also spectacular. They're all urban circuits, but they've managed to have character."
"And what I ask of Madring and what we are achieving is that it has that character between being a hybrid circuit, with an urban area with the walls very close and then that more open part, more like a traditional European circuit, which is what we drivers like the most."
