Carlos Sainz Ditches F1 Car for Role We All Knew He Needed
Carlos Sainz has taken a temporary detour from the race track to star in a L'Oréal ad alongside Bridgerton star Simone Ashley. The commercial, shot in the French capital city of Paris, has finally shone a light on Sainz's brilliant hair. Y'know, the hair that seems to only get better after wearing a helmet?!
The ad was set on the city's historic cobblestone streets and the iconic Place de la Victoire. This pairing has generated plenty of attention as he sits on the all-electric VMOTO Stash-E motorcycle.
Simone Ashley, known for her portrayal of Kate Sharma on the hit series Bridgerton, appeared alongside the Williams driver in a cream trench coat for the shoot, while Sainz was dressed in black leather jacket, a simple white tee, and black trousers. The choice of location and wardrobe echoed L'Oréal's ongoing campaign, which pushes for individuality and confidence.
With a large film crew taking over the scenic Parisian streets, the set transformed the area.
Beyond this, both Sainz and Ashley are set to feature in the eagerly anticipated Formula 1 movie. The film, a major production starring Brad Pitt as a veteran driver mentoring a new teammate, saw its trailer revealed during the Super Bowl.
It includes appearances from the entire F1 grid, and Lewis Hamilton is a producer on the film ensuring that it stays within the boundaries of reality. Filming took place at iconic circuits over the last two seasons, including the Silverstone British Grand Prix, where Simone Ashley was spotted.
Moving from Ferrari to Williams Racing at the end of 2024, Sainz has spoken highly of the change in team, citing the project's potential and the Grove squad's culture as motivating factors. With them taking on a title partner in Atlassian merely days ago, this season is starting perfectly for the team, with this being the largest partnership in Williams' history.
