Carlos Sainz Gifted His First Grand Prix-Winning Car in Heartfelt Ferrari Farewell
Carlos Sainz bid an emotional farewell to Ferrari after four years with the team and to honor his contributions and commemorate his time with the Scuderia, Ferrari presented him with the SF-75 F1 car, which powered him to his very first Formula 1 victory at the 2022 British Grand Prix. This heartfelt gesture comes ahead of the Spanish driver’s move to Williams in 2025.
Ferrari organized a memorable farewell for Sainz last week at its private test track in Fiorano where he drove an old F1 car. He was also joined by his two-time World Rally Champion father Carlos Sainz Sr, who joined the celebrations by driving a second SF-75. As the day drew to a close, Ferrari unveiled a heartfelt surprise that left Sainz Jr. speechless, the very car that carried him to his first Formula 1 victory, the SF-75 from 2022, was now his to cherish forever.
Sainz's departure from Ferrari marked an emotional and challenging chapter, driven by the team's decision to bring in seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season. Reflecting on Sainz's exit, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur shared his "most emotional" moment of the year, highlighting the Australian Grand Prix. It was there that Sainz claimed his first win of the season, just weeks after undergoing surgery for appendicitis. Speaking at an event in Maranello, Vasseur said:
"We did the farewell for Carlos, and he did some laps with the car, his father also.
"It was the best way to thank all of them for what they did for the team, and also Carlos Senior."
He added:
"I think with Carlos, we had at least two good seasons.
"Probably the most emotional part of the season for me was in Melbourne when he won the race after the surgery.
"And last year, we had the recovery after the summer break, that he was the guy who got the pole position in Monza, the win in Singapore. His contribution was very important to the improvement of the team.
"I know it was not an easy situation for him, when I had to give him the call in February. You can imagine that it was a tough situation.
"But he was able to keep the same approach all year, to be very professional, very dedicated, to fight until the last corner of the last lap of the last race.
"It [the farewell on Tuesday] was a bit emotional. It's always emotional. Even for the father, it was emotional."