Carlos Sainz Opens Up On Chances Of Securing Podium Finishes With Williams In 2025
Williams driver Carlos Sainz, coming off a strong season with Ferrari, has offered a realistic view of his chances of securing a podium finish this year considering the team's ninth-place finish in the Constructors' Championship in 2024. Sainz replaced interim driver Franco Colapinto at Williams, who raced for nine Grands Prix last season.
Sainz parted ways with the Maranello outfit after a four-year journey to make way for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. While the 2024 season saw Sainz in talks with several F1 teams for a future seat, such as Red Bull, Mercedes, Sauber, Williams, and Alpine, the Spaniard eventually signed a multi-year contract with the Grove outfit, considering team principal James Vowles' ambitious plans for his team from 2026, when the sport enters a new era of regulations.
However, Vowles also explained that the team does not expect to see a significant improvement in performance in 2025, and Sainz is well aware of the reality that awaits him in a few months. Considering his eight podium finishes in 2024, which also includes two Grand Prix victories, Sainz was asked if it was possible for him to finish on the podium this year. He told the media:
“Yeah, that is a question that I cannot answer.
“It’s impossible to predict the future, impossible to know how long it’s going to take me and Williams to be back fighting for podium positions.
“I think James [Vowles, Williams Team Principal] said it the other day and calmed everyone’s expectations, that next year is going to be a tough year and a learning year before we prepare for the change of regulations in ‘26, where I believe the team is investing and the team is preparing to maximise that chance.
“What I can tell you is that I’m as determined as ever to help that team to be back where it belongs. I personally feel like I belong to be fighting for wins, podiums and top fives in Formula 1. I think I’ve proven it these last four years as a driver. I think I belong to that.
“But Williams cannot forget that Williams also belongs to fighting for these top five and podium places.
“And together with the determination and the strength that I think we’re going to show together, the target is to get Williams and myself fighting for those positions in the near future, in the nearest future. How long that’s going to take, I cannot tell you.”
Sainz acknowledged Williams' current position in Formula 1, which is a stark contrast to how his former team was positioned in the championship, and emphasized that he is looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead. He added:
“As I said before, I don’t think you guys understand and expect how motivated and how much I’m actually looking forward to that challenge.
“I know that’s one of my qualities, to help a team to perform better and to know which directions to follow. And that actually motivates me, having a full team behind Alex [Albon] and me pushing all in the same direction to make a historic team like Williams competitive again is.
“It’s a challenge that yeah it’s tough to explain but some people don’t understand how much I’m actually looking forward to it.”