Carlos Sainz Reveals Impact Of Contract Uncertainty On Performance
Carlos Sainz recently opened up about how the uncertainty surrounding his contract this season has affected his on-track performance.
Speaking to the media during the Italian Grand Prix weekend, the Spanish driver elaborated on the mental and emotional challenges he has faced since the start of the 2024 season, especially with the confirmation that Lewis Hamilton will be replacing him at Ferrari next year.
The seven-time champion, after a decade-long stint with Mercedes, is set to transition to the Maranello-based squad in the upcoming season to drive alongside Charles Leclerc. This announcement thrust Sainz into a whirlwind of speculation and uncertainty regarding his future in Formula 1. Amid this, Sainz’s performances have come under scrutiny, prompting him to speak out about the impact of contract instability. He commented to the media, as quoted by GP Blog:
“What I’ve been through this year is not ideal to perform at your highest level as an athlete. I think every driver that wants to perform at its highest level wants to have their future sorted and not have to worry about that."
Sainz did not shy away from confirming that a calmer mental state translates to better performance on the track.
“I do believe there’s lap time in the athlete when everything is a bit calmer.”
Despite the turbulence, Sainz has maintained a remarkably professional and forward-looking attitude. Addressing his replacement by Hamilton, he noted:
“A seven-time world champion happened to want to come to Ferrari in the last years of his career, and I had to move aside and to obviously leave my space to Lewis. I have no hard feelings regarding that."
Looking ahead, Sainz remains optimistic about his future in Formula 1. He expressed openness to a potential return to Ferrari in the future.
“I have probably still five to 10 years of career in front of me. So why would I close the door to a potential comeback?”
Sainz has since signed a multi-year contract with Williams where he will race alongside Alex Albon from 2025.
The soon-to-be-Williams driver is currently in the fifth position in the drivers' standings with 184 points behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri in fourth with 197 points and ahead of his replacement Hamilton in sixth position with 164 points. Ferrari is in the third position in the constructors' standings behind Red Bull and McLaren in first and second with 446 and 438 points, respectively.