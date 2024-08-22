Carlos Sainz Reveals Reason Behind 2025 Team Choice Ahead Of Williams Move
After an unexpected reshuffling created by Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari, Carlos Sainz found himself weighing up several options including Mercedes, Red Bull, Audi (Sauber), and Williams. Sainz confirmed his multi-year contract with Williams at the beginning of the summer break and has now opened up on his reason behind choosing the Woking-based squad.
Speaking to the media ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, the Spanish driver commented, as quoted by Pit Pass:
"I've always had the feeling, during all those negotiations, I always had Williams in the back of my head as I always had that good feeling with James [Vowles] and the investment group Dorilton.
"For me it was important people also. I've learned over the years in F1 to trust in my feelings about people, also, I remember when I left McLaren in 2020 I felt like the team was moving forward and was going to be successful in the future, having spent time working with Zak Brown and Andrea Stella.
"When I left McLaren, I said they might not be winning next year or the following year but this team with these people are going to be winning soon, four years later they're performing at an incredibly high level.
"I had this feeling at that time and now I have this feeling about the people and the culture in Williams, I need to trust that feeling, and this is what I committed to."
Sainz continued:
"I took the decision because Williams is the team that from the beginning I had very good feeling and very good conversations with, they're a team very committed to F1 with a very strong project, very strong leadership, and the will to bring back a historic Formula One team with the pedigree Williams has back to the front is something that motivates me.
"It motivated me when I went to McLaren, and when I went to Ferrari when it was down the grid after a tough 2020, and it motivates me now to do a project like Williams.
"I cannot wait," he grinned, "and I think it's going to be an interesting few years in my career."
Sainz’s respect for Vowles’ direct leadership and the shared vision for Williams’ future were decisive factors.
"It was very important, obviously he's the leader of the project and he has the vision and he shared that vision, and he convinced me.
"He did a very good job in that sense into convincing me and into sharing the vision he has and the project he has in mind with me. I think we are relatively similar characters in that we are both very analytical, very fair and open, and he convinced me. It's as simple as that."