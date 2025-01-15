Carlos Sainz Shares Important 2025 Milestone Ahead Of 2025 F1 Season
Carlos Sainz has shared an important 2025 milestone on social media, marking his first day at work at Williams' Grove office in the UK. The date marks the beginning of a new chapter in his Formula 1 career after he signed a multi-year contract with the team last season.
Sainz parted ways with Ferrari to make way for Lewis Hamilton to join the team. While the Spaniard was said to be in talks with several teams, such as Mercedes, Red Bull, Sauber, and Alpine, he eventually signed with Williams after he was won over by team principal James Vowles' ambitions and long-term strategy.
Despite coming from a top team like Ferrari, Sainz revealed he was ready to embrace the challenge of elevating a small team to greater positions in the championship, and was well aware of the difficulties that would come his way. He posted a photo of himself on X, ready to take on his new role from this season.
For Williams, amid all the crashes and missed opportunities from last season, signing a multi-year contract with a top talent like Sainz was a crucial win. Revealing what inspired Sainz to believe in the project, Vowles explained:
“What we can provide is this: he knows what we’ve got coming, certainly in ’26, ’27, ’28. We’ve given him some insight into all of that.
“It’s worth speaking to him over myself. Every time I talk to him, he’s actually quite motivated by what is coming in our future together and he can see the difference that he can make here.
“For sure, we’re way further back than Ferrari and even McLaren where he was before, but we have an environment where he can make a tremendous difference.
“That’s really what’s motivating more than anything else. Every time I talk to him, he’s just: ‘Have you thought about this? Should we do this? Where should we go here?’
“That’s why he’s still out there winning races in a Ferrari.
“I think he sees the future potential and that’s what’s driving him.”
Sainz recently shared his excitement about Williams' 2025 F1 car, revealing the efforts of the factory team to get it ready before the official unveiling next month. He said:
"I'm about to begin winter training now and I know everybody at the factory is working hard to get our car ready for the new season and our launch at Silverstone on February 14th. It should be a great way to start an important year for us as a team.
"We're not far away from the Silverstone car launch. I cannot wait to see my new baby and to drive it. Let's try and make this 2025 a good one. It's an important time for Williams where we're all going to try and push to bring this team back to the front of the grid."