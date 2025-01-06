Carlos Sainz Slams 'Toxic' Social Media As He Calls On Written Publications For Help
Carlos Sainz has raised concerns about the detrimental effects of social media, calling it a "toxic" environment.
Through his experiences, particularly during his tenure with Ferrari, the Spanish driver has witnessed the dual nature of social media. In an appeal to traditional media outlets, he urged journalists to adopt more responsible reporting practices, stressing the importance of educating fans and mitigating misunderstandings that often arise from biased viewpoints.
As a former driver for teams like Renault, McLaren, and Ferrari, and with a move to Williams in 2025, Sainz has been exposed to immense scrutiny. A recent incident at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he clashed with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, reignited the issue, leading to a flurry of hostile online debates and criticism.
Addressing the issue of social media, Sainz commented:
"I think social media is a very toxic place. It's always been a toxic place.
"And from here, I obviously ask also the media, not the social media, to have a responsibility on the way you inform and you write articles and you inform those, let's say less educated or less understanding fans that are a bit more maybe biased to one side or the other, to make sure that we can also help them understand how this sport works, because it is a place that is becoming ever more toxic.
"The way you can inform, you can also create clickbait, which can then cause misunderstandings and miscommunications, and it can make people go even more biased or even more toxic."
Concluding his remarks, Sainz shared his genuine dislike for the current state of social media, seeing it as an unhealthy space. He added:
"100%, (social media) it's not a healthy place in the world right now, and I'm not a big fan of it. But let's, between all of us, try to control or help to all these people that are at home and are feeling frustrated about one or the other, not to take too many light-hearted conclusions about one another."
