Carlos Sainz speaks openly about a difficult year - "I am not proud"

Carlos Sainz has spoken candidly about his difficulties this season, explaining that he is not satisfied with his overall performance in 2022.

The Spaniard shocked most of the paddock with his performances at Ferrari last season, proving capable of holding his own against Charles Leclerc throughout the season.

Leclerc might have boasted a slight advantage in raw pace, but Sainz's overall level last year (considering it was his first year at Ferrari) was extremely impressive.

However, Sainz has largely failed to replicate this form for much of the 2022 season.

The 28-year-old has still shown plenty of glimpses of his ability, claiming Pole Position in the wet conditions of Silverstone and showing tremendous strategic awareness in the Monaco GP.

Unfortunately for Sainz, these moments have been mainly exceptions - as Leclerc has demonstrated a comfortable edge in qualifying and race.

Sainz has struggled to maximise the performance within Ferrari's F1-75, often lagging significantly behind his teammate over a race distance.

The ease with which he adapted at Ferrari last year has been virtually non-existent in 2022, with his first victory serving as little consolation for a truly challenging season.

Charles Leclerc's pace is undeniable, so there is no shame in being a few steps behind a driver with such calibre.

Bad fortune has also denied Sainz on several occasions in 2022, with reliability failures such as those in Austria and Baku costing him crucial points.

Still, Sainz admits that he has fallen short of his expectations this year, as he explained very honestly when speaking to the BBC:

"I have never been 0.2-0.3 seconds off any teammate in F1, and I can never accept that...

"I am not proud because I am not ahead.

"The day I am ahead in the statistics is the day I will be proud.

"Until then, I will keep working at it, keeping finding lap time in myself."

There is no disputing the obstacles Sainz has encountered this year, but the Spaniard has proven more than capable of adapting throughout his career.

It will not be easy for Sainz to outperform Leclerc next season, but previous seasons provide enough evidence to suggest that the #55 will take a step forward in terms of performance.