Carlos Sainz Tipped To Make Williams A Winning Team By His Former Teammate
Williams driver Carlos Sainz has been backed by his former Ferrari teammate, Charles Leclerc, who believes Sainz has the potential to transform the Grove-based team into a race-winning outfit.
Leclerc, who spent four years with Sainz at Ferrari, commended their partnership and praised Sainz’s attention to detail. He shared his confidence that it is only "a matter of time" before Sainz competes with Formula 1’s top teams for victories.
The Spaniard had to part ways with Ferrari to make way for Lewis Hamilton this year. While he spent most part of the 2024 season in talks with various teams such as Red Bull, Mercedes, and Alpine, he ultimately signed with Williams after considering team principal James Vowles' ambitious road map for the team ahead, despite the recent lackluster performances.
Leclerc revealed that he and Lando Norris, Sainz's McLaren teammate from 2019 to 2020, are best positioned to highlight Sainz's exceptional talent and discipline. Speaking to the media, he said:
“I think Lando [Norris] and myself are probably the two best persons to speak about it, because we’ve been sharing the same team [Norris at McLaren] with Carlos for many years.
“And I can tell you, Carlos is so incredibly talented. He’s helped me to improve in so many areas, his work ethic, his talent, just everything he brings.
“The discipline he has, he’s been just such an incredible team-mate. And I think if today, I will repeat myself, but if today we have done such a step forward in a year and in these four years, it’s a big thanks to Carlos.
“He’s just been extremely quick. And in Formula 1, as Lando said, some things you don’t really have explanations for. There’s also luck that is involved to be at the right place at the right time and Carlos definitely deserves to be in a top team.”
Leclerc believes Sainz has much to offer Williams and anticipates that the team has already gained valuable feedback from him following their initial post-season test outing. He added:
“But I’m sure that it’s just a matter of time before he comes back and joins us to fight for wins.
“He will give so much to Williams, the way he’s so sensitive to every small change and every small feeling there is in the car.
“I’m pretty sure that already tomorrow [when Sainz tested a Williams car in the post-season test] they will have a lot of valuable feedback that will help them for next year.”
Looking back at his time with Sainz, Leclerc reckons he will miss the partnership, including the differences and fights that made news, and acknowledged his former teammate's role in shaping him into the driver he is today. He said:
“I’ll definitely miss the fights. We’ve had our moments on track, but that’s only because we were fighting so close together and because he’s been pushing me all the way.
“And it’s been an absolute pleasure. And of course, in some moments, in the actual moment, in the present moment, there’s frustration.
“But I’m sure that, and actually already now, I’m looking back at those moments with a lot of positive memories.
“And I wouldn’t be the driver I am today without him as my team-mate in the last four years.
“So yeah, it’s been a really big pleasure and four years that I will be looking back in the most positive way. And I wish him the best.
“But as I said, I have no doubts that he will be back at the top of the grid, whether it’s with Williams by his input or with someone else.
“But he deserves that. I think everybody knows that. And it’s just a matter of time before he comes back.”