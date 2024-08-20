Carlos Sainz Warns Of Worsening Relations Between Lando Norris And Max Verstappen After Austrian GP Clash
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has hinted at worsening relations between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen after the pair made contact during the closing stages of the Austrian GP, causing George Russell to win the race.
On Lap 63 at the Red Bull Ring, Norris closed in on Verstappen and made multiple attempts to overtake the three-time world champion, but Verstappen successfully defended his position. The clash occurred on Turn 3 of Lap 64 when Norris made one final attempt to pass Verstappen, resulting in contact that caused both cars to sustain punctures.
Although Norris was forced to retire due to extensive damage, Verstappen reentered the race but was penalized with a 10-second time penalty for his role in the incident. Despite the penalty, Verstappen managed to maintain his fifth-place position, having built a sufficient gap over Nico Hulkenberg in the sixth place.
After the race, a disheartened Norris expressed his disappointment, revealing that he had anticipated a fair and respectful on-track duel with Verstappen, which he felt was lacking. Despite their friendly relationship off the track, Norris, who blamed Verstappen for the incident, hoped the Dutchman would address the incident directly with him. He told Formula1.com:
“It’s not for me to say, it’s for him to say something.
“I did nothing wrong – he was the one in the wrong, so he’s the one that should say something, not me.”
Verstappen, on the other hand, emphasized that he would study the footage of the collision to understand who was at fault and talk about it with Norris when the time was right. He added:
“Of course we will talk about it.
“At the moment I think it’s not the right point, it’s better to just let things cool off I think ideally. But besides that, I’m more annoyed also with just how the performance of the race was, the mistakes that we made that normally we don’t make.”
Although the two drivers eventually discussed the issue, the chances of their relationship returning to normalcy are low, according to Sainz. The Spanish driver acknowledges the intense pressure between the drivers and how such circumstances can strain their relationship. He told the Spanish edition of GQ:
"Maybe it's because of the social media world we live in, the fact that we all grew up together in the lower categories and have known each other for many years, the fact that we also respect and admire each other very much. We know from each other how difficult what we do is, the pressure we are under, the risks we take on the track.
"I respect the man who stands next to me and does the same as me. I appreciate what he has done to reach the point where he can compete for victories in Formula 1. I think that makes us respect each other and get along well, something you might not always have seen in the past.
"But as you saw in Austria: as soon as there is friction, as soon as there is a collision, that respect is lost very quickly. Then drivers sometimes go through a down period where they don't get along as well. Then, with time, that wears off and is forgotten little by little."