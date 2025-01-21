Charles Leclerc Fires Warning To F1 Rivals Including Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has issued a warning to Formula 1 front-runners, sharing his confidence in his readiness to contend for the 2025 championship.
This comes after Ferrari secured second place in the 2024 Constructors' Championship, finishing just 14 points behind a dominant McLaren. The statement could also apply to the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who has joined Ferrari in his quest for an eighth F1 title.
Leclerc showcased outstanding fighting spirit last season, where he finished third in the Drivers' Standings with three victories, falling short of championship leader Max Verstappen by 81 points.
With Ferrari improving its car in the current ground effect era that began in 2022, the Monegasque driver is now confident to fight for a championship, but that depends on the pace of Ferrari's 2025 challenger. Speaking to RacingNews365, he said:
"I feel like I'm ready for the championship. We [Ferrari] just need a car that, throughout the season, is capable of doing that.
"I'm fully confident that the next team to be able to do that and to beat Red Bull, especially, for the championship will be us."
Red Bull faced several challenges last year, including balance issues with the RB20 F1 car, which hindered Verstappen's dominance in race weekends by mid-season. This opened the door for McLaren and Ferrari to capitalize and secure stronger positions. With stability in regulations ensuring a more competitive grid next season, Ferrari's prospects of emerging as a championship contender have improved.
When Leclerc was asked if he had improved as a driver in the last two years, which saw him make several mistakes, he said:
"I did [improve]. I improved in the way that I accept more when a weekend is not going exactly the way I want.
"Whereas in the past, if things were not going exactly the way I want, if the car was not exactly the way I wanted, I was trying to find something within the car that was not there, and that was pushing me to do mistakes.
"That was pushing me also sometimes to do something really good when things were not there, but I felt like it was biting [me] more than it will reward me - and on that, I improved a lot.
"I felt like I maximised points a lot more over the course of the season, but that doesn't mean that I will never cross that line again.
"It's always a game of trying to get as close as possible to limit without ever stepping on it, but I feel like I've done a step forward on that, yes."