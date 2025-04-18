Charles Leclerc Hoping Ferrari Take a "Step Forward" at the Saudi GP
Charles Leclerc is optimistic that the upgraded Ferrari floor introduced in Bahrain will be a more significant step forward at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Ferrari has clearly struggled against the frontrunners so far in the 2025 season, lacking the pace to effectively challenge for podiums.
Leclerc has delivered some impressive drives so far, defending strongly in races and qualifying higher than expected.
Due to an early season deficiency in pace, Ferrari has promptly responded with a major floor revamp in Bahrain, which will likely begin to bear fruit in Jeddah.
“For the layout of the track, I think we should be doing a bit of a step forward — a bit more of a step forward than we did in Bahrain, which is positive,” Leclerc said.
“We obviously still have to confirm that, but I think the numbers that we were expecting from this upgrade in Bahrain were the ones that we saw, and considering that is the case, I think we’ll benefit a little bit more from a track like this."
“Overall grip has been a big improvement. And in specific corners — corner phases, especially, which we should gain from a bit more on a track like this.”
After the P4 finish in Bahrain, Leclerc was seemingly upset with the outcome, signaling that his car lacked significant pace and grip, which left the driver feeling somewhat helpless in the car to fight with those above the grid.
Charles, when addressing his performances, always sets the bar high for himself and the team, seeking wins at every race weekend and rarely finding solace in securing a podium, even if it is the only possible outcome given the pace.
The gap between Ferrari and McLaren is about 0.2 to 0.3 seconds, which is significant given the current tightness of the grid. However, Ferrari seems to be closing it down with every race weekend, according to Leclerc.
“I think we are doing steps in the right direction, whether the podium is going to be this weekend or later on, I don’t know, but I think we’ve got our chances," he said.
“We’ve been taking slightly different directions in the last few races, which I particularly like, and if we keep finding gains by going in that direction, I hope we can score our first podium, but my hope is a bit more than that."
"I mean, a podium is not something that I particularly enjoy targeting — a win would be amazing."
While clearly not happy with the state of the SF-25 in its current iteration, motivation for each race is not lacking for Leclerc, who still aims to push his car up the grid as high as possible, preferably higher than reasonably expected.
“I am always fully motivated to extract the maximum out of my car, no matter where that brings me. Of course you are always disappointed when you do everything perfect and the best result achievable is P4, but then you get back into the car the next race and — at least for me — I still have the full motivation to try and do something special and to maybe win a race with a car that is less good than the people around me," he said.
