Charles Leclerc Involved In Fender Bender With $400,000 Ferrari In Monaco
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc surprised onlookers when he lightly collided with the rear of a van while driving his $400,000 Ferrari Purosangue in his hometown of Monte Carlo, Monaco. Although the impact appeared minor, the extent of the damage to his car remains unclear.
A video on X captured the 26-year-old driver slowly navigating traffic at the Fairmont Hairpin before gently bumping into the utility van ahead. Surprisingly, none of the occupants from either vehicle stepped out to check for damage, giving the impression that such incidents are quite routine.
As per Roadandtrack.com, the Monegasque driver took delivery of his Ferrari earlier this year from the dealership in Monte Carlo. The car is finished in Argento Nurburgring with Orbit Grey, diamond-cut forged wheels, and Rosso Corsa brake callipers.
Leclerc is fresh off a victory at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix at Monza, marking his second win of the 2024 season. Starting from P4 on the grid at Ferrari's home race, he executed a one-stop strategy to gain track position over the strong McLaren MCL38s piloted by Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, who opted for two stops. Carefully managing his Pirelli tires, Leclerc maintained his lead to cross the finish line first.
This win was particularly special for him since it evoked memories of his maiden win at the iconic circuit in 2019. Speaking about the charged emotions toward the end of the Italian GP, he told the media:
“It’s an incredible feeling.
“Actually I thought that the first time would just feel like this, and then the second time – if there was a second time – wouldn’t feel as special, but my god, the emotions in the last few laps, exactly the same like in 2019.
“Just watching the grandstands inside of the track – which is tricky! – but incredible.
“I mean Monaco and Monza are the two races I want to win every year. Obviously I want to win as many races as possible, and the World Championship as soon as possible, but these are the two most important races of the season and I managed to win them this year. It’s so, so special.”
Though Ferrari introduced upgrades to the SF-24 F1 car at Monza, Leclerc is uncertain whether they directly contributed to his victory but did note some improvements. When asked about the impact of these upgrades on his performance for the rest of the season and the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, he added:
“I don’t know.
“Because I think our package was working pretty well on a track like Monza. Whether it will be the same for the rest of the season, I doubt so.
“I still think McLaren are the favourites, but we have done a step forward that’s for sure. Baku is a pretty nice track for me, I quite like this track and I’ve been quite competitive in the past so who knows? Maybe we can achieve something special again there.”