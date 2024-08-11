Charles Leclerc Opens Up On Ferrari Struggles - 'Putting Absolutely Everything In'
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has revealed that the team is doing everything possible to address performance issues on its SF-24 F1 car that emerged after the Spanish GP upgrades were introduced. Despite the setback and the unpredictable nature of ground-effect cars, he noted that the team's progress has been unexpected.
Ferrari was the first team this season to challenge Red Bull, which has been dominating Formula 1 for the past two years. The Red team's early-season pace suggested that it might be poised to mount a serious title challenge, with a car that appeared capable of taking the fight to Max Verstappen and potentially disrupting his path to another championship.
While Leclerc secured a win at his home race in Monaco, his teammate Carlos Sainz won the Australian GP round. This could be seen as a big step from last year when Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to have won a race in the entire season.
However, major upgrades introduced at the Spanish Grand Prix turned out to impact the car negatively. The enhancements caused the SF-24 to bounce at high speeds, a common complaint heard from most teams in the initial months of the current ground effect era in 2022.
Ferrari's performance woes escalated as they failed to maintain consistent form, allowing rivals McLaren and Mercedes to close the gap to Red Bull at the front. This slump resulted in Ferrari losing its second position in the Constructors' Championship to McLaren. The new floor introduced as part of an upgrade package is believed to be at the root of these issues, further complicating Ferrari's efforts to stay competitive.
With ten races remaining in the season, Leclerc acknowledged that Ferrari faces a significant challenge if it is to return to contention for victories. Despite the uphill battle, Leclerc noted that the team's progress up to this point has been unexpectedly positive as the team prepares for the post-summer break push. Speaking to RacingNews365.com, he said:
"No, it would be a lie.
"I don't think we had much expectation when we got into the season, we're just really focusing on ourselves.
"It's very difficult to expect or anticipate anything with these cars. We did not expect to be where we are, but we are here and we are very much aware of where the areas are where we need to work.
"We are putting absolutely everything in order to turn the situation around."
Leclerc rests third in the Drivers' Standings with 177 points, trailing McLaren's Lando Norris by 22 points, and adrift of Verstappen in the top position by 100 points.