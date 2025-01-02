Charles Leclerc Praises Max Verstappen's 'Mentality' As He Looks To Replicate His Innate Talent
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc praised Max Verstappen for his "mentality" to adapt to different situations and cited the example of his championship fight with Lando Norris last season, where his ability to "play with the rules" was highlighted. The Monegasque driver believes he has the ability to do the same and shared that he will demonstrate this skill when the moment and the competition call for it in 2025.
Leclerc also lamented a lost opportunity to contend with Verstappen for the 2024 championship, considering Ferrari's drop in form early in the season, which coincided with McLaren's resurgence in the ground effect era. While Ferrari was back in contention later in the year, it was too late for Leclerc to challenge for the championship.
The battle for the Drivers' Championship saw Norris and Verstappen battle each other intensely on track, where the Dutchman allegedly played tricks on Norris by pushing him off the track in Austin and Mexico. While Verstappen escaped a penalty in the first case, he attracted two ten-second penalties during the Mexico City Grand Prix.
The year witnessed Verstappen pushing the boundaries of the regulations with his RB20 F1 car on many occasions, allegedly avoiding penalties due to his understanding of the rules. This skill significantly contributed to securing his fourth championship title. Leclerc believes he possesses a similar ability and is prepared to put it to good use when necessary, as Ferrari aims to establish itself as a frontrunner in the opening races and maintain strong form throughout the 2025 season. Speaking to RacingNews365, Leclerc said:
"You've got to pick your battles, and I feel like Max knows how to adapt to different situations, and we've seen it [in 2024].
"There were moments where he was not aggressive, but when the end of the season arrived, and Lando was coming back there, you could see him play with the rules a lot more, and I feel like I've got that in me.
"I know that whenever big things will be at stake, when it will be the moment to take those risks with the right people, I'll go for it.
"But that's also why I've always enjoyed racing with Max, the mentality of the driver is a big part.
"We've known each other for a long time, and so it is always more exciting when we're fighting together.
"Unfortunately [not in 2024], because at the beginning of the season, he had quite a dominant car and we were not in the fight with him. He had no reason to be aggressive with us in some kinds of ways, and then we were playing catch-up.
"By the time we were competitive, there was Lando in-between, so he never really saw us as a direct competitor, so [in 2024], there weren't these fights."
Commenting on Verstappen's exceptional racing skill, which he has witnessed firsthand since their karting days, Leclerc added:
"It doesn't come as a surprise, I think obviously knowing him since we were young, I've always seen how talented he was since the very first day with Max.
"I've seen [Max] when he was very young like me and the way we grew up together.
"He's just extremely solid, and keeps his biggest strength which is his talent. He is reliable, consistent and extremely fast. He is an incredible driver and deserves all the success he's had."