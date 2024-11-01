Charles Leclerc Receives Punishment for Cursing at Conference Following in Max Verstappen's Footsteps
Charles Leclerc, the talented Ferrari driver, recently faced consequences for his choice of language during a press conference at the Mexico Grand Prix. Leclerc was fined €10,000, with half of the amount suspended for a year, following an incident where he used an expletive while recounting a close call during the race.
What happened drew immediate apologies from Leclerc, as he expressed regret and humorously acknowledged the possibility of following in Max Verstappen's footsteps.
"Oh, sorry! Oh, no, oh no! I don't want to join Max!" he joked.
The inappropriate language was in reference to oversteer that nearly saw Leclerc lose control of his car, eliciting a strong reaction from the Monegasque. Despite the tension and exhaustion that comes from competing in a race like this, the governing body of Formula 1, the FIA, is strict about public conduct. The breach falls under Article 12.2.1.k of the International Sporting Code, which prohibits the use of inappropriate language in public settings like press conferences.
The FIA's stewards considered several factors in determining Leclerc's punishment. They admitted that Leclerc's immediate apology distinguished his case from Verstappen's previous incident in Singapore. Verstappen's foul language resulted in community service due to the lack of an immediate apology. This led stewards to impose a lighter penalty on Leclerc, conditionally waiving €5,000 of the fine on the basis of no further infractions within a 12-month period.
This situation occurs against an increasingly vigilant backdrop regarding the language used by F1 drivers. Under the leadership of President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the FIA has focused efforts on maintaining a professional tone in public forums. Sulayem's comments drew unintended controversy as they featured comparisons that some perceive to exploit stereotypes.
"We have to differentiate between our sport—motorsport—and rap music. We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us].” His statements invited criticism, with prominent like Lewis Hamilton suggesting that the message perpetuates racial stereotypes.
While Verstappen found himself surprised by the inconsistencies in penalties.
"Apparently it only counts for me anyway, because, you know, after the race in Mexico, someone was swearing. I didn’t hear anything from it."