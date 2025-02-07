Charles Leclerc Reveals Awkward Ferrari Incident Ahead Of 2025 Season
Charles Leclerc recently admitted to an entertaining yet awkward moment ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.
The Monegasque driver revealed that he accidentally tore his Ferrari race suit whilst filming with new teammate Lewis Hamilton.
During the video shoot, Leclerc humorously confessed:
"I cracked the racing suit. Too much food during the holiday! The studio suits is tighter to make us look fitter."
Meanwhile, Hamilton's move to Ferrari, announced at the beginning of 2024, has brought a huge amount of attention to the Maranello-based squad. His arrival in Italy ahead of the season has drawn massive crowds.
The transition wasn’t entirely smooth, though. Hamilton’s first taste of testing with Ferrari had its own drama. During a pre-season TPC test in Barcelona, he crashed the SF-23. This mishap disrupted the team's planned testing schedule and impacted Leclerc’s crucial pre-season preparations. To make up for the lost time, Ferrari arranged additional time for Leclerc during a Pirelli tire testing session, ensuring he got the necessary practice before the season opener.
Leclerc spoke about his first days on track in 2025 and Hamilton's ongoing integration into the team, stating, as previously reported by F1 on SI:
“The first day back in the car is always a great feeling after the holidays. It’s good to be back on track, to see that so many fans came out to watch us. Feeling all this excitement surrounding the team is very motivating. It was a good day, even though it was raining a little bit when I was driving.
“Of course it was nice to be able to see Lewis driving his first laps in a Ferrari, which was a special moment for the team and for him. Now I’m looking forward to being back in the car next week and to really start working hard for the coming season.”
