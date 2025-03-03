Charles Leclerc Reveals Global Partnership with Luxury Brand in Multi-Year Contract
Charles Leclerc has entered into a global partnership with Chivas Regal, a well-known luxury Scotch whisky brand, appointing him as their Global Brand Ambassador. This partnership is part of a multiyear agreement.
Leclerc, besides being a highly-skilled Formula 1 driver, has a passion for music. He is a self-taught pianist and composer, focusing particularly on the piano, and has released several tracks to streaming services like Spotify. This musical background caught the eye of Chivas Regal's, as they saw a similarity between the skills needed to produce beautoful music and creating the perfect whisky. The mastery of both these things takes substantial practice and a strive for perfection - something the brand saw on the Ferrari driver.
The Monegasque is set to unveil an exclusive pop-up piano bar called Leclerc’s at the Australian Grand Prix weekend, scheduled for March 11th in Melbourne, right before the city's 2025 Formula 1 season opener. A VIP group and selected fans will attend this one-night event to savor specially crafted Chivas Regal x Charles Leclerc whisky cocktails. Guests will also enjoy a musical evening inspired by Leclerc’s talents on the keys, with a chance to meet him personally.
Attendees can expect a unique experience as they explore both whisky and music, with the event celebrating both. The brand also teases that this won't be the last time they host such an occasion.
Nick Blacknell, Global Marketing Director for Chivas Regal at Chivas Brothers, is excited to see this come to fruition:
“It’s no secret Charles has had incredible success in his life, but it is his tenacious spirit, commitment to excellence and off-track passions that inspired this partnership.
"The 88 notes of the piano draw perfect parallels with the 85 flavour notes of our iconic Chivas 18 Year Old expression, showing how both music and whisky blend passion with precision. We’re excited to bring fans on the journey to celebrate our wins together – the ethos that lies at the heart of Chivas Regal.”
Music and Whisky Blend at the Racetrack
If that wasn't enough, the partnership is lauinching a competition for fans interested in attending the exclusive pop-up event, with entry details available through TimeOut Melbourne. The competition will close on March 8th.
Charles Leclerc shared his feelings about the partnership:
“Success is about blending all the right notes - on and off the track. My craft demands time, precision, and dedication, but what truly drives me is the journey, my passions, and the moments shared along the way.
"Chivas Regal embodies this same ethos, encouraging people to find their own rhythm and celebrate every win, big or small. I’m excited to redefine success together and share this experience with fans through our partnership.”
Charles Leclerc: Racing Driver and Pianist
Charles Leclerc is known as a Monégasque racing driver currently with Scuderia Ferrari in Formula One. Since joining Ferrari in 2019, he has emerged as one of the sport's most promising talents. On the musical side of his life, Leclerc’s passion for the piano has garnered attention. He released his first composition in 2023, titled "AUS23 (1:1)," inspired by the Australian Grand Prix, which set off a series of musical pieces celebrating different races.
Chivas Regal has been active in linking with the sports world. Last year it formed a partnership with Arsenal Football Club and joined Leclerc's Scuderia Ferrari team as an official partner. As part of the partnership, they introduced the Tifosi Tartan to commemorate this collaboration.
