Charles Leclerc Reveals Truth About His Relationship With Carlos Sainz Ahead Of Ferrari Exit
Opening up about his relationship with his teammate Carlos Sainz, who leaves Ferrari for Williams next season, Charles Leclerc admitted that there have been instances when the two have hated each other on the track, though their off-track relationship remains friendly.
The open approach to his relationship with the Spaniard, since he joined Ferrari in 2021, comes in the wake of Sainz's near-future departure from Ferrari. Stepping into Sainz's place at Ferrari will be seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who announced his departure from Mercedes earlier this year in February.
Over the past four seasons, the relationship between Leclerc and Sainz has remained largely amicable despite their intense on-track battles. In the current Drivers' Standings, Leclerc holds third place with 177 points, while Sainz is in fifth with 162 points, a 15-point gap. The two are separated by Oscar Piastri, who sits just 10 points behind Leclerc.
With ten more races to go before the duo split, and despite the tight competition between them, Leclerc acknowledged that he would miss Sainz at Ferrari next season considering how well they got along with each other. Speaking on the Beyond The Grid podcast, he said:
"I will miss Carlos, the person. We get along very well. Unfortunately, in this world everything is over-analysed and over-criticised, but we have always had a really good relationship.
"There are times, with the helmet on, when I have hated him and he has hated me, because we have not seen things in the same way. Then, everything is fixed by talking to each other."
He added:
"We share a lot of interest and we have lived moments that I will remember forever."
Leclerc has raced alongside several drivers throughout his career and has never had an issue with any of them. Commenting his positive rapport with every teammate, he added:
"I have been lucky enough to share a Formula 1 garage with drivers who are very open to talking and know how to separate the relationship well on and off the track. I have never had a bad relationship with anyone, but I think that is part of my personality, I have no problems with anyone."
The Monegasque driver will be joined by a much more experienced driver next season, whom he looked up to during his karting days. Speaking to The Gentleman’s Journal about Hamilton joining Ferrari, he said:
“It’s going to be incredible to have Lewis on the team.
“And, obviously, to be able to have such an incredible champion in the same team as me, with the same car.
“First, it’s going to be a great opportunity to learn from one of the best ever.
“And second, I think it is going to be an amazing opportunity, also, for me to be able to show what I’m capable of, so I’m really looking forward to it.
“By being on karting tracks every weekend growing up, it was difficult for me to actually follow a Formula 1 season, so I used to watch some races and he was definitely one of the guys that I looked up to.
“In the first year [in F1], I remember being super-impressed and intimidated by all these amazing drivers, and Lewis is probably the best out there, so being able to race with him was crazy.”