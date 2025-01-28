F1Briefings

Charles Leclerc Shares Emotional Tributes On 2025 F1 Helmet Design

Charles Leclerc's 2025 F1 helmet design honors his late father and godfather Jules Bianchi.

Lydia Mee

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc / Ferrari Press Imag

Charles Leclerc recently revealed his helmet design for the 2025 season.

The helmet pays tribute to his father and godfather, Jules Bianchi, both of whom had a profound impact on his journey to Formula 1. Alongside these heartfelt dedications, the helmet also displays his racing number and initials, as well as prominent Ferrari sponsorship logos, and the colors of the Monaco flag.

Leclerc's new helmet serves as a canvas to honor his past and the people who helped shape his career. It features the names "Papa" and "Jules," in remembrance of his father Hervé Leclerc and his godfather Jules Bianchi.

Leclerc's father, Hervé, was a former Formula 3 driver who passed away in 2017. His guidance and support during Charles’ formative years were instrumental in his son’s progress through the racing ranks.

Meanwhile, Jules Bianchi, who was also a Formula 1 driver, tragically passed away in 2015 after succumbing to injuries from a crash in the Japanese Grand Prix in 2014. Jules advocated tirelessly for his godson’s talent to important figures within the sport.

In addition to these tributes, Leclerc’s helmet design incorporates traditional Ferrari red and white colors, directly tying into the heritage of both Ferrari and Monaco. This helmet reveal coincided with Ferrari’s unveiling of their new racing suits for the season.

For the latest F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.

