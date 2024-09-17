Charles Leclerc Urges Ferrari To Discover Reason For Lost Baku Win
Oscar Piastri’s decisive move on Charles Leclerc during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was a defining moment in the race. Leclerc, who had started from pole and controlled the pace early on, seemed in command after his first stint. However, Piastri's rapid pace after the pit stops put him in a position to challenge for the lead.
Piastri’s bold overtaking maneuver on Lap 20, diving up the inside at Turn 1, showcased his racing maturity and aggression. It was an impressive display of skill, catching Leclerc at a moment when the Ferrari driver might have been expecting a challenge but not quite in that manner. The move was clean, precise, and perfectly timed, allowing Piastri to seize the lead.
According to a report by PlanetF1, Leclerc said he hadn’t been surprised by the move “because he wasn’t completely straight behind me.”
“He was a little bit on the left,” he said. “So I could see in my mirrors that he was there and that it was a possibility for him to go there. But again, I couldn’t really be super aggressive. I still had cold tires. I was really struggling to put those tires into temperature.”
Leclerc disclosed that he chose not to defend too aggressively, trusting he would have a chance to counter later—a decision he later thought was misjudged.
“I just thought it wasn’t that much of a big deal if he would overtake me at that point of the race,” Leclerc said. “Because the race was still long and the DRS would help me to stay within a second of him and then, once my tires will be in temperature, I could overtake him again. But that was a misjudgment from my side.”
Given that his lead had rapidly shrunk from over five seconds down to being overtaken over the course of three laps, having pitted at the end of Lap 16, Leclerc said an investigation would be needed to figure out how Piastri had latched onto him so quickly.
The initial error was his decision not to challenge Piastri more aggressively, a choice influenced by different setup options, which made overtaking on the straight exceedingly challenging. Leclerc said: “We expected the undercut today to be a very difficult thing to do, just because we thought that the warm-up on the hard would be extremely difficult for some reason.
“I don’t really have the explanation yet because I haven’t gone into details. I just jumped out of the car, but we’ve got to look into how the gap went from six seconds to one and a half, because that is definitely not what we expected. And that is a lot.
“Even on a track where undercuts are big, it’s still four seconds and a half or four seconds – a lot of lap time loss, which I don’t exactly know why and where we’ve lost this lap time. So this will be an analysis.
“But when we speak about that amount of lap time, I think it will be straightforward. And we’ll see very quickly whether they just had a much better warm-up with the hard than us or whether we’ve lost it anywhere else.”