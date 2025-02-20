Chef Gordon Ramsay Adds Spice To FIA Swearing Row At F1 75 Launch Event - 'Let Them Be Real'
Renowned chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay, who attended the F1 75 season launch, added more spice to the swearing row in Formula 1, saying that the drivers should not be penalized for swearing in the heat of the moment. The statement arrived days after the FIA announced huge penalties for violations such as swearing.
Under the new swearing ban rules, a first offense carries a fine of up to €10,000, while repeat violations escalate to a €30,000 fine, a one-month suspension, and a deduction of World Championship points for a third offense.
The new rules follow last year’s controversy at the Singapore Grand Prix, where Max Verstappen was penalized for swearing during a pre-race press conference. In protest, the Red Bull driver boycotted official FIA press conferences for the rest of the weekend. As part of his punishment, Verstappen completed community service in Rwanda before the FIA’s annual prize-giving ceremony in December.
With the new rules applying to all forms of motorsports governed by the FIA, Hyundai WRC driver Adrian Fourmaux became the first to be penalized under the revised guidelines at Rally Sweden after using foul language in a stage-end interview. The Frenchman received a €10,000 fine, with an additional €20,000 suspended for 12 months, after admitting he had “f***ed up” by forgetting to fasten his helmet, which forced him to stop mid-stage and lose valuable time fixing the issue.
Known for his frequent appearances at Grand Prix events, Ramsay was present at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday to witness the launch of the 2025 liveries of all ten F1 teams. With Ramsay being famous for his profanity during cooking shows, F1 75 event host Jack Whitehall approached him to discuss the swearing ban. When asked how important it was for role models such as F1 drivers to not swear, he said:
"It's an industry language. These athletes push themselves to the extreme, so sometimes when it comes out, let them be real, let it go. Come on. They're risking their life every time, traveling over 200mph per hour. So, if the s**t hits the fan..."
Fans applauded Ramsay for his honest opinion, especially as it would likely draw the attention of the FIA. Whitehall, pretending to be stunned by Ramsay's response said he won't be asked again next time. Some fan reactions to Ramsay's comments on the swearing ban are listed below:
"so much respect to gordon ramsay for making such a good statement against such a bs rule!! that was the loudest i heard the crowd at the O2 for most of the evening" [sic]
"Even admin is fed up with FIA😂" [sic]
"We need Sulayem out of F1 and FIA" [sic]
"Carlos laughing in the back 😂" [sic]
"Make Gordon FIA president" [sic]