Skip to main content

Chris Harris Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Ken Block After Untimely Death - "Showed Me Kindness At a Time When I Needed It"

Avid motorsport enthusiast and motoring journalist Chris Harris has posted a tribute to the late Ken Block.

Fans and those in the motoring industry around the world have taken to social media to pay their respects to the beloved motorsport icon Ken Block after it was reported that he has died aged only 55 in a snowmobile accident.

With many expressing their shock and grief at the sudden loss, Top Gear presenter and motoring journalist Chris Harris shared a heartfelt tribute to Block on his Instagram account, accompanied by a photo of the two of them together. 

In his post, Harris writes:

"RIP to the man who changed the world of filming cars more than anyone else, Ken Block. Lucky to have sat next to him and watched the madness first-hand on many occasions, then absorbed all of the content. 

"He was a true gentleman, and he showed me kindness at a time when I needed it. A shining talent gone far too soon. Thoughts with his family and his team at this incredibly sad time."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Harris, who had worked with Block numerous times over the course of his career, including riding in the iconic Hoonicorn for his YouTube channel, Chris Harris on Cars, was a huge fan of the driver. 

Block's death has sent shockwaves throughout the motorsports community, with many remembering him for his incredible talent and the impact he had on the world of car filming. Throughout his career, he competed in both Rally America and Global Rallycross, earning numerous victories and accolades along the way. His cars, including Subarus and Fords adorned with the Monster and DC logos, became instantly recognizable and beloved by fans.

Block was more than just a skilled driver, however. He was a pioneer in the world of motorsports, known for his unique approach to racing and his fearless attitude on the track. He brought excitement and energy to every competition he participated in, and his dynamic driving style captivated audiences around the globe.

His untimely death is a loss not only to those who knew him personally, but to the entire motorsports community. Ken Block will always be remembered as a true legend in the world of racing, and his legacy will live on through the countless fans he inspired and the countless memories he created.

Untitled design (90)
News

Chris Harris Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Ken Block After Untimely Death - "Showed Me Kindness At a Time When I Needed It"

By Alex Harrington
96697926
News

Motorsports World Reacts to Ken Block's Death at 55

By Lydia Mee
SI202212200298
Rumours

F1 Rumours: Red Bull and Ferrari 2023 Evolutions Revealed

By Alex Harrington
ken-block-with-hoonigan-ford-mustang
News

F1 News: FIA President Mourns The Loss of Ken Block

By Lydia Mee
a220940-medium-1672714505
News

Gymkhana Legend Ken Block Dies Aged 55 In Snowmobile Accident

By Alex Harrington
M278753
News

F1 News: Toto Wolff Has High Hopes For Mercedes W14 - "It's Full Of Surprises"

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19371283_168396005_lowres
News

Mercedes F1 Fans In A Frenzy By Recent Photo Of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19270431_168396005_lowres
News

McLaren Fans Blown Away by Photos Of Lando Norris In Recent Post

By Lydia Mee