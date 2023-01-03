Chris Harris Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Ken Block After Untimely Death - "Showed Me Kindness At a Time When I Needed It"

Fans and those in the motoring industry around the world have taken to social media to pay their respects to the beloved motorsport icon Ken Block after it was reported that he has died aged only 55 in a snowmobile accident.

With many expressing their shock and grief at the sudden loss, Top Gear presenter and motoring journalist Chris Harris shared a heartfelt tribute to Block on his Instagram account, accompanied by a photo of the two of them together.

In his post, Harris writes:

"RIP to the man who changed the world of filming cars more than anyone else, Ken Block. Lucky to have sat next to him and watched the madness first-hand on many occasions, then absorbed all of the content.

"He was a true gentleman, and he showed me kindness at a time when I needed it. A shining talent gone far too soon. Thoughts with his family and his team at this incredibly sad time."

Harris, who had worked with Block numerous times over the course of his career, including riding in the iconic Hoonicorn for his YouTube channel, Chris Harris on Cars, was a huge fan of the driver.

Block's death has sent shockwaves throughout the motorsports community, with many remembering him for his incredible talent and the impact he had on the world of car filming. Throughout his career, he competed in both Rally America and Global Rallycross, earning numerous victories and accolades along the way. His cars, including Subarus and Fords adorned with the Monster and DC logos, became instantly recognizable and beloved by fans.

Block was more than just a skilled driver, however. He was a pioneer in the world of motorsports, known for his unique approach to racing and his fearless attitude on the track. He brought excitement and energy to every competition he participated in, and his dynamic driving style captivated audiences around the globe.

His untimely death is a loss not only to those who knew him personally, but to the entire motorsports community. Ken Block will always be remembered as a true legend in the world of racing, and his legacy will live on through the countless fans he inspired and the countless memories he created.