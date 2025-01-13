F1Briefings

Christian Horner Addresses Red Bull Retirement Claims During 2024 Off-Track 'Challenges'

Christian Horner has dismissed retirement rumors, reaffirming his commitment to Red Bull Racing despite a turbulent 2024 season marked by off-track controversies and internal changes.

Lydia Mee

Jun 8, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal Christian Horner in the pit lane at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Jun 8, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Red Bull Racing CEO and team principal Christian Horner in the pit lane at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has addressed claims that he considered retiring in 2024 during the off-track challenges including the investigation into him for alleged misconduct, which he was later cleared of.

The situation led to a period of turmoil for Red Bull, impacting the team's dynamics and shaking its political atmosphere. Among the voices calling for change was Jos Verstappen, the father of Max Verstappen, Red Bull's star driver.

Jos’s suggestion that Horner should resign also prompted questions about Max Verstappen's future with the team. The incident captivated the media's attention, adding considerable pressure to Red Bull as details of the case were leaked, inciting scrutiny from the public and fellow teams in the paddock.

Despite such pressure, Horner commented on the relentless support from his team and family, including his wife Geri Halliwell.

The impact on Red Bull's season performance was notable, with the team experiencing a mid-season slump. They slipped to third place in the Constructors' Championship, left behind by McLaren and Ferrari.

Still, Max Verstappen triumphed in securing his fourth consecutive world title, holding off a strong challenge from McLaren's Lando Norris.

Reflecting on the year, Horner admitted to PlanetF1:

“It certainly was a very challenging year.

“There was a lot to deal with but we always remained focused on on-track.

“Obviously, we’ve had a few changes in the team, as well, but we’re evolving for the future, and I think we’re in good shape for that.

“My passion has always been the competition. That’s what I get out of bed for. Once a racer, always a racer. When the lights go out, that’s what it’s all about.”

He affirmed his commitment to Red Bull, driven by the exhilarating prospects with Red Bull Powertrains. 

“I’ve never, ever had that thought cross my mind, to be honest with you.

“There’s a very exciting next chapter coming up with Red Bull Powertrains – it’s the biggest challenge we’ve taken on in the 20 years that we’ve been in the sport. I think the next chapter is potentially one of the most exciting chapters.

“You’re always learning in this business.”

2025 Formula One Season Schedule

Pre-Season Testing

  • Dates: 26-28 Feb
  • Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO PRE-SEASON TESTING 2025
  • Circuit: Pre-Season Testing

Australia

  • Dates: 14-16 Mar
  • Location: Australia, Melbourne
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Melbourne circuit

China

  • Dates: 21-23 Mar
  • Location: China, Shanghai
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Shanghai circuit

Japan

  • Dates: 04-06 Apr
  • Location: Japan, Suzuka
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Suzuka circuit

Bahrain

  • Dates: 11-13 Apr
  • Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Sakhir circuit

Saudi Arabia

  • Dates: 18-20 Apr
  • Location: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Jeddah circuit

Miami

  • Dates: 02-04 May
  • Location: Miami, Miami
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Miami circuit

Emilia-Romagna

  • Dates: 16-18 May
  • Location: Emilia-Romagna, Imola
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 AWS GRAN PREMIO DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL'EMILIA-ROMAGNA 2025
  • Circuit: Imola circuit

Monaco

  • Dates: 23-25 May
  • Location: Monaco, Monaco
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2025
  • Circuit: Monaco circuit

Spain

  • Dates: 30 May-01 Jun
  • Location: Spain, Barcelona
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO GRAN PREMIO DE ESPAÑA 2025
  • Circuit: Barcelona circuit

Canada

  • Dates: 13-15 Jun
  • Location: Canada, Montréal
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2025
  • Circuit: Montréal circuit

Austria

  • Dates: 27-29 Jun
  • Location: Austria, Spielberg
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Spielberg circuit

Great Britain

  • Dates: 04-06 Jul
  • Location: Great Britain, Silverstone
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Silverstone circuit

Belgium

  • Dates: 25-27 Jul
  • Location: Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps circuit

Hungary

  • Dates: 01-03 Aug
  • Location: Hungary, Budapest
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Budapest circuit

Netherlands

  • Dates: 29-31 Aug
  • Location: Netherlands, Zandvoort
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Zandvoort circuit

Italy

  • Dates: 05-07 Sep
  • Location: Italy, Monza
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA 2025
  • Circuit: Monza circuit

Azerbaijan

  • Dates: 19-21 Sep
  • Location: Azerbaijan, Baku
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Baku circuit

Singapore

  • Dates: 03-05 Oct
  • Location: Singapore, Marina Bay
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Marina Bay circuit

United States

  • Dates: 17-19 Oct
  • Location: United States, Austin
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Austin circuit

Mexico

  • Dates: 24-26 Oct
  • Location: Mexico, Mexico City
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2025
  • Circuit: Mexico City circuit

Brazil

  • Dates: 07-09 Nov
  • Location: Brazil, São Paulo
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES GRANDE PRÊMIO DE SÃO PAULO 2025
  • Circuit: São Paulo circuit

Las Vegas

  • Dates: 20-22 Nov
  • Location: Las Vegas, Las Vegas
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Las Vegas circuit

Qatar

  • Dates: 28-30 Nov
  • Location: Qatar, Lusail
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Lusail circuit

Abu Dhabi

  • Dates: 05-07 Dec
  • Location: Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
  • Event Name: FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2025
  • Circuit: Yas Island circuit
Published
Lydia Mee
LYDIA MEE

Lydia is the lead editor of F1 editorial. After following the sport for several years, she was finally able to attend the British Grand Prix in person in 2017. Since then, she's been addicted to not only the racing, but the atmosphere the fans bring to each event. She's a strong advocate for women in motorsport and a more diverse industry. 

Home/News