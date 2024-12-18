Christian Horner Addresses Sergio Perez's Red Bull F1 Exit And Drops Hint On Replacement
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has commented on Sergio Perez's immediate exit from the team.
Despite extending his contract with Red Bull until 2026 following an impressive 2023 campaign, Perez's performance saw a dramatic decline in the subsequent season. Accumulating only nine points over the last eight races, Perez ultimately finished the 2024 season in eighth place in the Drivers’ Championship, leading to this abrupt conclusion.
Horner thanked Perez for his contributions to the team. He explained:
“I would like to thank Checo for all he has done for Oracle Red Bull Racing over the past four seasons.
“From the moment he joined in 2021 he proved himself to be an extraordinary team player, helping us to two constructors’ titles and to our first one-two finish in the drivers’ championship.
“His five wins, all on street circuits, were also a spectacular mark of his determination to always push to the limit. While Checo will not race for the team next season, he will always be an extremely popular team member and a treasured part of our history. Thank you, Checo.”
Red Bull has confirmed that further announcements about Perez's replacement will be made in "due course."
It has been heavily rumored that the Mexican driver will be replaced by Liam Lawson. The New Zealander replaced Daniel Ricciardo mid-season to drive alongside Yuki Tsunoda in VCARB. Although Tsunoda is heading into his fifth season with the team, it is thought that Lawson will be the one to take the spot alongside Max Verstappen in 2025.
The 2025 season will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 14-16 followed by the Chinese Grand Prix on March 21-23.
2024 Constructors' Championship Standings
1. McLaren - 666 points
2. Ferrari - 652 points
3. Red Bull Racing - 589 points
4. Mercedes - 468 points
5. Aston Martin - 94 points
6. Alpine - 65 points
7. Haas - 58 points
8. VCARB - 46 points
9. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 4 points
2024 Drivers' Championship Standings
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing - 437 points
2. Lando Norris, McLaren - 374 points
3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari - 356 points
4. Oscar Piastri, McLaren - 292 points
5. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari - 290 points
6. George Russell, Mercedes - 245 points
7. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes - 223 points
8. Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing - 152 points
9. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin - 70 points
10. Pierre Gasly, Alpine - 42 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas - 41 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB - 30 points
13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon, Alpine - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen, Haas - 16 points
16. Alex Albon, Williams - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB - 12 points
18. Oliver Bearman, Haas/Ferrari - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto, Williams - 5 points
20. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber - 4 points
21. Liam Lawson, VCARB - 4 points
22. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber - 0 points
23. Logan Sargeant, Williams - 0 points
24. Jack Doohan, Alpine - 0 points