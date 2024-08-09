Christian Horner Appeal Comes To An End - Timeline Of Investigation
Red Bull Racing has been facing a turbulent season off the track in 2024 as the team's principal, Christian Horner, was enveloped in controversy following allegations of inappropriate behavior towards a female colleague. This is what happened and the final verdict.
February 5, 2024: Independent investigation launches
Red Bull GmbH declared an independent investigation into Horner’s conduct, assuring a rigorous inquiry by an external barrister. Horner firmly denied the claims, stressing the need for a fair investigation process and affirming his cooperation. The statement from Red Bull GmbH read:
"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation.
"This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."
February 9, 2024: Horner's barrister meeting
Throughout February, the motorsports world watched closely as developments trickled in. Horner’s long meeting with the barrister on February 9 led to no immediate resolution, but was reported to have lasted approximately 8 hours.
February 18, 2024: Formula 1 and FIA release statements
Up to this point, no comments had been made by the FIA or Formula One Management (FOM).
FOM stated:
"We have noted that Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing," reads the statement. "We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process and we will not comment further at this time."
The FIA released the following message:
"In relation to the independent investigation currently being undertaken by Red Bull GmbH, the FIA reiterates that until such time as the investigation has concluded and the outcome is known, we will not be commenting further.
"The FIA remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, fairness and inclusivity within the sport."
February 28, 2024: Red Bull GmbH confirm Horner has been cleared of the allegations
Red Bull Racing's parent company released the following statement to confirm that the independent investigation had cleared Horner of the allegations made against him.
"The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.
"The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.
"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."
February 29, 2024: Horner comments on investigation outcome and alleged WhatsApp leak
Speaking to Sky Sports News in Bahrain, the Red Bull Racing chief commented:
"I'm just pleased that the process is over.
"Obviously, I can't comment about it, but we are here very much to focus now on the Grand Prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles."
However, later that evening a file with WhatsApp messages which were allegedly between Horner and the female employee were leaked to members of the media and the Formula 1 teams, although these were not able to be verified.
March 7, 2024: Accuser is suspended from Red Bull Racing
It was reported by PA news agency that the female employee who raised the allegations was suspended from her role in Red Bull on full pay.
March 16, 2024: Female employee who accused Horner lodges an appeal of the investigation findings
The female employee who made the accusations lodged an appeal of the findings of the independent investigation.
August 8, 2024: Appeal verdict released - Horner exonerated
The verdict of the appeal was released on 8 August confirming that the allegations against Horner had been cleared. The statement from Red Bull GmbH read:
"Earlier this year a complaint raised against Christian Horner was investigated. That complaint was dealt with through the company's grievance procedure by the appointment of an independent KC who dismissed the grievance.
"The complainant exercised the right to appeal, and the appeal was carried out by another independent KC. All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not being upheld.
"The KC's conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded.
"The company respects the privacy of all its employees and will not be making further public comment on this matter at this time.
"Red Bull is committed to continuing to meet the highest workplace standards."