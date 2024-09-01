Christian Horner Hits Back After Red Bull Issues Blamed On Adrian Newey Exit
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has clarified that Adrian Newey's exit is not connected to the current problems being faced with the RB20 car after mid-season upgrades showed a negative impact on the car's performance.
During the lead-up to the Miami Grand Prix, it was unexpectedly announced that Newey, Red Bull's chief technical officer, would be leaving the team in 2025. Known for his crucial role in designing the team's ground effect cars, Newey was instrumental in Red Bull's success, guiding it to victory in 21 out of 22 Grands Prix during the 2023 season.
This year, Red Bull's dominance has diminished, with the team securing only 7 out of 16 race wins so far. According to Horner's comments from last year, the team appears to be facing a phase of diminishing returns, leading to a more competitive grid at the front.
While that could be one reason for Red Bull's worries, the other reason for this slump in performance has been attributed to the RB20's balance problem, which has become a mystery for the team to solve, as per the team's senior advisor, Helmut Marko. An upgrade package was introduced mid-season to mitigate problems and improve pace, but it soon proved to be a downgrade.
The effect has been such that Lando Norris pulled a 23-second lead over Max Verstappen at the finish line during the Dutch Grand Prix, claiming a major victory on the Dutchman's turf. During the Italian GP, the three-time world champion didn't even make it to the top three positions, as he secured sixth place, two positions above his teammate Sergio Perez in eighth.
When Horner was asked by GPBlog.com if Adrian Newey's departure played a role in 'Red Bull's reversal of dominance', he said after the race at Monza:
"I think it would have had all of these issues because the issues were already there, and one man’s input could never be so dramatic so quickly. This started to really highlight itself in Miami. Adrian was plugged in up until Friday of Miami. So there's no way it would have impacted so quickly."
When asked whether Newey might have viewed his departure as a way to escape the situation, the team boss responded:
"Well, he'd be working with all the same people. Formula One is a team sport. It's a team, it's a team issue. And the team will come up with the resolution."
Red Bull is facing a significant challenge from McLaren, who has narrowed the gap in the Constructors' Championship to just eight points. It is only a matter of time before the Papaya team overtakes the Milton Keynes outfit. Meanwhile, Verstappen holds a 62-point lead over Lando Norris in the Drivers' Standings. But with eight races still to go, the final outcome remains uncertain.