Christian Horner Issues Statement After Liam Lawson Promotion With Max Verstappen Warning
In a recent statement from Red Bull, Team Principal Christian Horner has confirmed Liam Lawson's promotion to a full-time seat, partnering with Max Verstappen for the upcoming 2025 Formula 1 season. This decision follows significant changes in the team, including the departure of veteran racer Sergio Perez. At 22, Lawson is stepping into a high-pressure role alongside Verstappen.
Lawson, hailing from New Zealand, has been associated with the Red Bull Junior Team for six years, a pathway designed to develop promising talent for the main team. His impressive trajectory included finishing third in the Formula 2 championship in 2023 and serving as the Red Bull Reserve Driver. His F1 debut came in 2023 when he stepped in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo in the Dutch Grand Prix.
Christian Horner shared his excitement for Lawson, stating:
“I’m delighted to announce that Liam Lawson will join the Team in 2025. Liam’s performances over the course of his two stints with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls have demonstrated that he’s not only capable of delivering strong results but that he’s also a real racer, not afraid to mix it with the best and come out on top.
"His arrival continues the Team’s long history of promoting from within the Red Bull Junior Programme and he follows in the footsteps of championship and race-winning drivers such as Sebastian Vettel and of course, Max Verstappen.
As Lawson steps into his new role, expectations are high due to the inherent challenges of competing alongside a driver like Verstappen. Horner continued:
“There’s no doubt that racing alongside Max, a four-time champion and undoubtedly one of the greatest drivers ever seen in F1, is a daunting task, but I’m sure Liam can rise to that challenge and deliver some outstanding results for us next year.”
Lawson also commented on his upcoming move sharing his excitement about driving alongside the four-time champion:
“To be announced as an Oracle Red Bull Racing Driver is a lifelong dream for me, this is something I’ve wanted and worked towards since I was eight years old. It’s been an incredible journey so far. I want to say a massive thank you to the whole team at VCARB for their support, the last six races have played a huge part in my preparation for this next step.
"I also want to thank, Christian, Helmut and the whole Red Bull family for believing in me and giving me this opportunity. I am super excited to work alongside Max and learn from a World Champion, I have no doubt I will learn from his expertise. I can’t wait to get going!”