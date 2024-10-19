Christian Horner Lashes Out After FIA Red Bull Investigation - 'Been There For Over Three Years'
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has lashed out at "one of the rivals" after Red Bull was accused of adjusting the RB20's ride height illegally in parc ferme conditions. An investigation by the FIA revealed no evidence against Red Bull, but Horner has confirmed the part was present on the car for three years and in public view through the open-source component documents.
Horner also revealed that the ride height device can't be accessed unless several components are taken off. It is a complex process that can't be done between qualifying and Grand Prix on any race weekend. However, the FIA sealed the device following scrutiny to ensure the bib's clearance couldn't be adjusted. Horner revealed the process to access the device, emphasizing that every car has it. He told Sky Sports F1:
"Every car has a tool that they can adjust the front of the bib, and ours is located at the front, in front of the footwell, it's been there for over three years.
"You have to get the pedals out, as well as other panels and pipework to be able to get to it. So it's like any other adjustment on the car.
"It would be easier to adjust a rear roll bar than it is to get to that component. It's all part of the packaging in the front end of the chassis."
When asked the reason why the FIA had sealed the device, Horner blamed it on a rival F1 team. He said:
"Because I think there's been a bit of moaning from one of our rivals, and it's the FIA's job to look into these things.
"It's on a list of the open-source components, so it's been publicly available, for the last three years. The FIA are happy with it. I think it's just to satisfy perhaps some paranoia elsewhere in the paddock."
He added:
"The FIA have looked at, and they're more than happy with it. They're totally happy with it.
"There are probably about 600 items on the car that are fully adjustable. Everybody can adjust these elements. What you can't do is adjust them during parc fermé and that is what hasn't happened.
"As I say, it would be easier to adjust a floor stay, a roll bar or a push rod length than strip out the pedals. We have cameras watching the cars. We have scrutineers and witnesses watching the cars.
"Our car has come under more scrutiny in the last three years than any other car in the pit lane, so we're totally comfortable."