Christian Horner Opens Up On His 'Love-Hate Relationship' With Mercedes Team Boss
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has opened up about his "love-hate relationship" with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff amid the heated incident between their drivers Max Verstappen and George Russell, who entered into a war of words as a result of Verstappen impeding Russell in the Qatar GP qualifying. The argument between the drivers spread to both team bosses, leading them to name-call each other through the media.
Both team principals have been known for their disagreements, especially after Red Bull and Mercedes' heated championship battle in 2021, which saw Verstappen win his maiden Formula 1 title over Lewis Hamilton under controversial circumstances. While peace gradually prevailed over the years, the emotions remain sensitive, and even a hint of conflict puts both team bosses into battle mode.
Both drivers arguing over the recent Qatar incident spilled onto the Abu Dhabi season finale, where Russell alleged that Verstappen threatened him with physical harm, a claim Verstappen denied. Horner escalated the controversy to the next level by calling the Mercedes driver "hysterical," which prompted Wolff to call Horner a “yapping little terrier.”
Speaking to talkSPORT about the relationship he shares with Wolff, as quoted by PlanetF1, Horner said F1 wouldn't be a competitive sport if there were no conflicts but emphasized the presence of respect. He said:
“I think the most important thing at the end of day is respect, and there has to be respect.
“I mean, Toto has done a great job with Mercedes in the time that he’s been there. But again, it has to be competitive. And he’ll have a go at me every now and again, and you give as good as you get.
“But that’s sport, and I think if it’s all just flowers and pleasantries, it’s disingenuous to the competition that exists there.
“And I think that, you know, we’re a race team, and we’re competitive. We don’t like losing, we want to win, and will respect others if they do a better job.”
When it was told to him that Red Bull are bad losers, Horner replied:
“I wouldn’t say we’re bad losers, but you certainly don’t like it.
“If you like losing, then you’re in the wrong game.”
Horner believes Wolff and he are different personalities, hinting at the way they approach things differently. He added:
“We’re very different people.
“I grew up within the industry, I’m an ex-racer turned manager/CEO. Toto came from a financial sector.
“So he perhaps has a different outlook, to just go about things in different ways, perhaps in the differences that Ron Dennis had with a Flavio Briatore or Frank Williams.
“You just get different personalities, different characters.”