Christian Horner Reacts to Time Penalty on Max Verstappen in Oscar Piastri Racing Battle
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner expressed his satisfaction with the time penalty issued to Max Verstappen during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Verstappen went elbows out on the first lap with McLaren's Oscar Piastri as the pair battled for the race win. Neither driver was willing to concede an inch, which resulted in Verstappen leaving the track while still maintaining his position in the race.
The FIA investigated the incident and imposed a five-second time penalty, which Verstappen served in the pits.
The extended time in the pits allowed Piastri to gain the net lead of the race, and he faced no pressure throughout the event.
Horner seemed to believe that there would be freedom for the drivers to race hard, although the FIA appeared to determine that Verstappen crossed the line.
"We had that sort of discussion with the race directors, obviously before the race, through briefings and whatever else, and I mean, we have this notion of let them race, I don't know where Max was supposed to go at that first corner," Horner told the media after the race.
"You know, we've lost the race by 2.6 seconds, so it's tough."
"Max was feeling comfortable out there, and, you know, he was pulling out the gap, we were trying to get the gap at the pit stop even with the penalty, but it wasn't to be."
"Good points, important points today, we're only 12 points off the lead of the championship, we've taken a few points out of Lando, so yeah, everything to play for."
Red Bull seemed lost on track in Bahrain, with internal tensions rising and on-track performance declining. However, on Saturday and Sunday in Jeddah, the team managed to flip the script and fight for a win, which Horner will ultimately view as a positive.
"I think the most positive thing for us today, the pace was there, it was a very positive race, you know, congrats to Oscar, but yeah, you know, disappointed not to get the win," Horner added.
"I mean, I have to say, on Friday, it didn't look like you guys were in play, it looks like Max and the team have done a brilliant job turning around, the pace was amazing in that first 10 [laps]."
