Christian Horner Sends Emotional Message to Daniel Ricciardo After VCARB Exit
Red Bull Racing’s team principal, Christian Horner, has made an emotional statement acknowledging Daniel Ricciardo’s departure from VCARB.
The decision to replace the Australian driver for the remainder of the season has introduced Liam Lawson as his successor for the final six races, raising speculations about Lawson's potential full-time seat for next year.
Christian Horner's message was shared poignantly on Instagram:
“From the moment you arrived at Red Bull it was obvious you were so much more than just a driver.
“Your constant enthusiasm, sense of humour and attitude will leave an indelible legacy on the Team here in Milton Keynes and F1 as a whole.
“Thank you for the wins, smiles, songs (and I wish I could say the shoeys), you will always be a special part of the Red Bull Family.
“8 wins, 32 podiums, 1329 points. These statistics and accolades are not the only measure of who you are and what you have achieved. Thank you Daniel.”
Ricciardo's departure is attributed to his inconsistent performance compared to teammate Yuki Tsunoda. Initially returning to Red Bull’s sister team in hopes of earning a promotion back to the primary squad, his journey took a different turn as Sergio Perez secured an extension with Red Bull until 2026.
Reflecting on his career and contemplating his next steps, Ricciardo shared his sentiments through social media, posting a reflective photo of himself walking away. In his post, he wrote:
“I’ve loved this sport my whole life. It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey,” Ricciardo wrote on his own Instagram account.
“To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you. To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me haha thank you. It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it.
“Until the next adventure.”
Ricciardo does have the option to remain within the Red Bull organization in a different capacity, although his future role or direction has yet to be specified.
As the season progresses, attention will undoubtedly shift to Liam Lawson and his performance as he takes on Ricciardo's seat. These final races will be crucial in determining his suitability for a full-time position next season alongside Tsunoda. Likewise, the motorsport world will be watching closely to see where Daniel Ricciardo, a beloved and well-respected figure in the F1 paddock, ventures next in his career.