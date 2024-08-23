Christian Horner Speaks Out After Misconduct Investigation Concludes
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken out after the conclusion of the investigation into him over alleged misconduct. Horner has been exonerated once again of the accusations.
The situation began with Red Bull GmbH confirming ahead of the 2024 season that it was launching an independent investigation into Horner after allegations were made against him by a female employee of Red Bull Racing. The independent investigation cleared Horner of the claims, however, it did not end there.
Twenty-four hours after the investigation results, WhatsApp messages which were claimed to be between Horner and the female employee (although this was not verified) were leaked to members of the F1 paddock and media. The female employee, who was suspended on full pay, also confirmed that she would be appealing the decision of the investigation.
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the appeal process was over and Horner's name was cleared once again.
Horner has not commented on the appeal up to now. Ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, Horner spoke to Sky Sports News, explaining:
"Obviously, it's been a hugely thorough process and, of course, I was relieved with the appeal concluding and dismissing the claim.
"So, now It's very much, as it has been all season, focus on track, here at Max's home race and looking forward to these last 10 races.
"It is a private matter. I'm just relieved that the process [carried out by] the company now has been concluded. Our focus is very much on track."
The statement from Red Bull GmbH confirming the appeal decision was as follows:
"Earlier this year, a complaint raised against Christian Horner was investigated. That complaint was dealt with through the company's grievance procedure by the appointment of an independent KC who dismissed the grievance.
"The complainant exercised the right to appeal, and the appeal was carried out by another independent KC. All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not being upheld.
"The KC's conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded.
"The company respects the privacy of all its employees and will not be making further public comment on this matter at this time.
"Red Bull is committed to continuing to meet the highest workplace standards."
The Dutch Grand Prix weekend has kicked off today with the first free practice session currently underway.