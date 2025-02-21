Christian Horner Speaks Out On Max Verstappen Aston Martin Rumors - 'Eye-Watering'
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has addressed the rumors that emerged over the winter break that Aston Martin had offered Max Verstappen a contract worth £1 billion.
Shooting down the speculation, Horner spoke about the four-time champion's future with the team during a press conference ahead of the F1 75 event on Tuesday. He explained that £1 billion would be an "eye-wateringly large amount of money."
“I know you guys [the media] have all got column inches to fill over a winter period, but a billion-pound driver, a billion dollars, it would be an eye-wateringly large amount of money,” said Horner to the media including F1 on SI.
Showing confidence in Verstappen's future with the team, Horner explained that it is down to Red Bull to provide the Dutchman with a competitive car. He added:
“I think Max is very happy in the environment that he’s in. He’s grown up in the team, he has a great relationship with the team, the engineers, the technicians and everybody that he works with.
“It’s down to us to provide a competitive car and continue to give him the platform to be able to achieve the results that he has over the last almost 10 years.”
When asked if a £1 billion contract would even be possible, Horner responded:
“I can’t comment on other teams’ finances, but Red Bull are relatively well-positioned, I would think, compared to others within the pit lane.”
The reports initially emerged from the Daily Mail during the off-season and were later denied by Aston Martin.
Aston Martin heads into the 2025 F1 season with two-time champion Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. The team is also set to welcome former Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey at the beginning of March.
