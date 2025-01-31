Christian Horner Stands By FIA Decision After Shock Johnny Herbert Exit
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed his support of the FIA's decision to part ways with former F1 driver Johnny Herbert as a steward.
Horner has clarified that this decision was unrelated to Herbert's past criticisms of Max Verstappen. Instead, it was a matter of maintaining a clear division between media roles and official responsibilities in the sport.
Johnny Herbert has long been involved in the media, sharing his insights and opinions on various drivers, including a recent critique of Max Verstappen's driving style. This critique came after an incident during the Mexican Grand Prix in October 2024, where Verstappen was penalized twice for his actions on the track. Herbert's comments sparked a reaction from Jos Verstappen, Max's father, who argued against the practice of stewards commenting publicly.
The FIA announced Herbert's departure this week ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season. They stated that Herbert's dual role in the media and his responsibilities as a steward were incompatible.
Horner commented on Herbert's exit to Sky Sports:
"Firstly, it has absolutely nothing to do with Max. But it's absolutely the right decision.
"You cannot have stewards working in the media. You don't have it in the Premier League, you don't have it in any other form of professional sport. It's totally inappropriate. You're either on the sporting regulatory side or you're on the media side. You can't have a foot in both camps."
Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren, offered another perspective on the stewarding issue. He commented:
"We're in a multi-billion-dollar sport, with a lot on the line. Stewarding is not easy. I think you need to have full-time stewards, and they need to be paid.
"I also think we need to look at the rule book. I think it's a bit too prescriptive, and if you get some stewards in full time, give them a little bit more leniency. They know what's right and wrong."
