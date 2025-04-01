Claire Williams Returns to F1 after Drive to Survive Success
After stepping away from F1, Claire Williams has found a new role connected to the sport, this time in the form of sponsorship.
Daughter of Frank Williams, the founder of Williams F1, Claire announced that she has become an F1 ambassador for Santander, the Spanish-based bank that sponsors driver Carlos Sainz.
Sainz recently joined the Williams team over the off-season after being replaced at Ferrari by Lewis Hamilton, and regular sponsor Santander has followed him to the British racing team.
Claire Williams stepped away from the sport in 2020, when she sold the team to Dorilton Capital due to financial hardships.
After years away from the sport, she was one of the key figures in Drive to Survive, offering commentary and context to the 2024 F1 season.
“Thrilled to join Santander UK as their F1 Ambassador. Incredible to be part of a brilliant day with their leadership team – talking all things performance, resilience and what it really takes to lead under pressure," Williams said in a post on social media.
“Big thanks to Mike Regnier [Santander UK chief executive] and the team for the warm welcome and Jennie Gow [F1 presenter] for leading such a great conversation. Excited for what’s ahead.”
The announcement comes after Williams said she could not return to F1 again.
“My time in F1 is over. I ran Williams – that was my family and my father’s team. That era is over. I’m one to believe in new beginnings. I’m never going to be asked to go back and run Williams and I’m certainly not going to be offered another job in the sport as I’m a Williams, so it would be weird,"
“I’m one to believe in new beginnings. I’m never going to be asked to go back and run Williams and I’m certainly not going to be offered another job in the sport as I’m a Williams, so it would be weird. The Drive to Survive role gives me a link back into a sport that I love and it enables me to talk about a sport I love.”
“I still miss F1 every single day. For anyone who works in the sport or loves the sport, we all love it for a reason. There is something extraordinarily magical about it and that passion never dies. So of course I miss it every day, but life isn’t all about F1 for me anymore. I get to blend my life with other exciting opportunities."