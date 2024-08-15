Controversial Indycar Driver Comments On Audi F1 Seat Rumors
IndyCar driver Alex Palou, who made news with a controversy involving the McLaren F1 team, revealed that he would rather stay in IndyCar and win championship titles than switch to F1 and win zero races. The two-time IndyCar championship winner is also potentially in contention for a seat with Audi F1 team, a scenario he has all but put to rest.
McLaren is pursuing over $30 million in damages from Alex Palou after he signed a contract with the team but ultimately decided to stay with Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar, backtracking on his commitment to join McLaren. The Spaniard eventually explained that he opted to end the agreement because he was unwilling to wait indefinitely for a full-time seat in Formula 1, given the current lack of opportunities.
Palou, who is chasing his third IndyCar title, has raced in the Formula 3 and Formula 2 series in the past, in addition to performing reserve driver duties for McLaren in Formula 1. After the controversy, it became evident that Palou would not be welcomed by any of the F1 teams in the future. However, speculation suggests that he is currently on Audi's radar, which is set to conclude the takeover of the Sauber F1 team in 2026.
However, in his recent statements, Palou highlighted the championship-winning opportunities in IndyCar as opposed to F1, where it is extremely difficult to even win a single race. He also cited Williams driver Alex Albon's example, who has yet to secure his first win in the premier class since his debut in 2019. Speaking to Marca, he said:
“Some people think that, for example, [Alex] Albon has had a better racing career than me. But I’d rather have two IndyCar titles than no Formula 1 wins at all.
“I obviously tried. If it didn’t work out… that’s fine. Let’s say it doesn’t hurt. I tried, it didn’t work out and that’s it. I haven’t lost anything. And no, I don’t think Formula 1 has missed anything as I haven’t missed anything either.
“I’m incredibly enjoying every day here, winning races and championships.”
Palou's apparent lack of interest in Formula 1 casts significant doubt on the speculation linking him to Audi, raising questions about whether he would be considered for a future seat alongside Nico Hulkenberg, who was recently confirmed for a move to Sauber in 2025.
Audi has also initiated building its management structure with the hiring of former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto as CEO and CTO, followed by Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley's signing as team principal for the next season.