COTA Chairman Makes Strong Daniel Ricciardo Plea Ahead Of Austin GP
Bobby Epstein, Chairman of the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) which hosts the US Grand Prix later this month, has extended an offer to Daniel Ricciardo.
As the United States Grand Prix in Austin approaches, Epstein is keen to ensure Ricciardo’s presence at the event, despite being replaced with immediate effect after the Singapore Grand Prix by Liam Lawson. The Australian driver remains a beloved figure, especially among American fans, despite facing limited opportunities for the 2025 season.
Epstein’s invitation is rooted in the acknowledgement of Ricciardo’s immense appeal with fans. He argued that Ricciardo could make a noteworthy impact off-track, stating to the media:
“Daniel, he may be able to have just as big an impact out of the car as he has in it at our grand prix.
“I’m not sure that necessarily people are buying tickets to come see him race if he’s not in a competitive car, right?
“So if you’re coming because he’s part of the F1 community, I think he can still be part of the F1 community in a pretty meaningful way.
“He’s really, really loved in Texas, and I think he likes it here.
“And so I would hope that he makes himself available more to the fans than he would otherwise be if he had an obligation in the car.
“I hope he’s still coming here, because we’ve got a lot of people who would love to shake his hand or get his autograph or take a picture. Just see him around town. We’ll keep him busy.”
This offer to Ricciardo comes at a time when Formula 1 is witnessing a surge in popularity across the United States. The championship showdown between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen has notably boosted ticket sales, a trend Epstein attributes partially to new races in Miami and Las Vegas. He added:
“It is probably a wash… in terms of our tenants, it brings some more attention to the sport, and then it competes for ticket sales to some extent, but not so much, because they’re so uniquely different events and with the timing of that race, it’s tough.
“I like it, because it’s a spectacle. I think it builds the sport globally. Whether it builds it as much in the US as Miami…
“I think Miami does more for building the US audience because of the time that it’s on, but I love the spectacle of the Vegas race, and I hope more people watch it.
“I’d love for them to rebroadcast it in the middle of the afternoon."
The Austin Grand Prix will be taking place on 18-20 October. However, it is currently unclear whether Ricciardo will make an appearance. With his abrupt exit from VCARB, it is not looking likely.