Daniel Ricciardo Addresses Potential F1 Exit And Reveals Plans For Future
VCARB (RB) driver Daniel Ricciardo has expressed the need for more time to assess his future, particularly as rumors swirl about the possibility of his Formula 1 journey ending after the Singapore Grand Prix. Following the race, the Australian driver became emotional during interviews amid the speculation that this might have been his final outing.
While it seems that Ricciardo may be aware of his potential departure, as he hinted at the Marina Bay race being his last, his team has yet to make any official announcement. Should the 35-year-old driver leave the team, it is rumored that Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson will likely be his replacement.
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko clearly stated a few weeks ago that Lawson, who eagerly awaits his chance to secure a full-time seat in Formula 1, will be given a seat in one of the cars. With VCARB being Red Bull's junior team and with Yuki Tsunoda secured for 2025, it is likely that Ricciardo will be replaced.
After the Singapore race, Ricciardo struggled to hold back tears. He described Formula 1 as a dream come true, acknowledging the exhaustion that comes along. Emphasizing the need for more time to contemplate his future, he told Sky Sports F1, as reported by Crash.net:
“I don’t know. It’s exhausting.
“We all know that. It’s exhausting. Look, if this is it and things move on without me I think firstly I will give myself time to figure out what’s next. I am also grateful for the career.
“Getting to F1 was a dream let alone being here for over a decade and having the chance to fight for wins.
“I don’t want to look back and be ‘oh, poor me’. It’s been great and maybe it’s something different.
“Maybe I go on and climb mountains or something.”
Ricciardo then recalled a warm encounter with F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart from his days of early success that taught him a lesson not only for Formula 1 but from the perspective of life. He added:
“Sometimes it felt a lot more effortless.
“I remember actually it was here in 2014. That was my breakthrough year. Sir Jackie Stewart caught me in the lobby. I remember he said something to me.
“He goes: 'If you ever want to talk, let me know because it won’t always be as easy as it seems'. You know, he was preparing for the lows. I was on such a high. Ok, I didn’t win the championship that year but everything felt easy. I am exaggerating, not easy.
“But when he told me, I was like ‘I am good, what are you talking about? I am not struggling. I am not intimidated by anyone. What is this?’. Even the following year, 2015, was a tough year. I immediately realised what he was talking about. Never get too high. Try not to get too low. Try to ride the wave. Keep your feet on the ground.”