Daniel Ricciardo 'Confident' For Dutch GP Amid VCARB Future Questions
VCARB driver Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that he looks forward to the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend at Zandvoort after a refreshing summer break in Australia, which has him "recharged" for the season ahead. Speaking of Zandvoort, the 35-year-old recalled the 2023 Dutch GP accident that injured his wrist and caused him to stay off the race track for five Grands Prix.
Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson was called to perform reserve driver duties for Ricciardo until he had completely recovered and was declared fit to race. Lawson, meanwhile, delivered impressive race results in his five-race F1 debut, including a points finish at the Singapore Grand Prix.
With ten races remaining until the conclusion of the 2024 season, Ricciardo has been offered a last chance in the summer break meeting to improve his form and prove his place in the Red Bull junior team by finishing races in the points.
Ricciardo replaced an underperforming Nyck de Vries in mid-2023 to elevate the team's position and mentor teammate Yuki Tsunoda, given his extensive 10+ years of experience in the premier class. However, the current season sees him way behind Tsunoda in terms of performance, while the Japanese driver steers the team through the Constructors' Championship in sixth place by finishing within the top ten positions in most races.
While Ricciardo's future with the team looks uncertain considering Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko's recent statements about restoring VCARB to serve its original purpose of elevating young talent to Red Bull, the Australian driver appears confident about the upcoming race, hoping for a better outcome this year. Expressing his views in the team's Dutch Grand Prixview, he said:
“It’s been a great summer break. I got back to Australia to see some friends and family, so I’m feeling recharged, fit and healthy. I’m looking forward to getting back to Zandvoort. Obviously last year it’s where my year turned upside down, but until the accident with Oscar, I was really enjoying the circuit, the car was great around there. I’m confident we can continue where we left off before the break, our momentum was strong and we’re definitely in the fight for some points.”
Tsunoda, who secured a contract extension for 2025, hopes to keep his pre-summer break momentum going after an eventful gap. He added:
“I enjoyed the break and now I’m all set to go racing again. I went back to Japan and had a great time catching up with friends and my family, something I don’t get the chance to do very often during the season. After that, I’ve been back in Italy, doing a training programme, with plenty of cycling and even some wakeboarding. Now it’s time for Zandvoort, a unique challenge with its tight, twisty track and its banked corners. We had a strong finish to the first part of the season, so I want to keep that momentum going from now on.”