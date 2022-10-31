Daniel Ricciardo goes viral with "finger gun" pointing during F1 Mexico City GP

Daniel Ricciardo's Mexico City GP was something of a rollercoaster, with the Australian going viral post-race for a variety of reasons.

The main headline was, of course, Ricciardo's recovery to finish the race in 7th, demonstrating great pace on the soft tyre and overcoming his 10-second penalty.

Considering the Australian's difficulties with McLaren over the last two seasons, it was refreshing to see Ricciardo making the overtakes he executed so regularly at Red Bull and Renault.

However, Ricciardo has also emerged as a major talking point from a relatively dull race in Mexico because of his quite hilarious "finger gun" pointing mid-race.

Ricciardo preparing to take his next victim.

As the 33-year-old found his rhythm and started to hunt down the midfield pack, his confidence and drive seemed to grow alongside his pace.

This seemed to manifest itself in Ricciardo pretending his fingers were a gun and pretending to "shoot" Ocon as he moved to overtake.

Whilst driving down the main straight, the Australian pointed towards his Alpine rival before making an overtake into turn one.

Such moments are relatively trivial in the grand scheme of things, but seeing Ricciardo engage in such shenanigans whilst performing at a high level was a welcome sight for most fans.

Speaking to the media post-race, Ricciardo expressed his enjoyment during the Grand Prix - something which cannot be said for most of his time at McLaren:

"It's so nice. I wish there was an explanation [for] why it hasn't been like this more often.

"Races where I can just lean on the car and kind of put it where I want.

"Obviously, there's only a few [races] left. Better late than never; happy to have had an attacking race.

"I feel normally if we're in the points, we're looking in the mirror.